"I've dreamt of ending his career" - Conor McGregor remains huge target for Ali Abdelaziz-managed UFC Lightweight

It might be over two years now since Conor McGregor set foot into the octagon, but ‘The Notorious’ remains the UFC’s biggest star.

Right now, the Irishman is expected to return to fight his rival TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler in a long-awaited clash.

No date has been given for this bout, but interestingly, Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh recently claimed in an Instagram post that ‘The Notorious’ is in fight camp right now.

However, it appears that Chandler is not the only top-ranked lightweight who has the Irishman firmly in his crosshair.

No.2 ranked Justin Gaethje, who is coming off an epic victory over Dustin Poirier for the UFC’s ‘BMF’ title, spoke out about his desire to face Conor McGregor at this weekend’s Dominance MMA press conference.

He stated the following when asked about a potential McGregor fight:

“It sounds fun...I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’ve dreamt of ending his career, making sure he’s never able to step back in there...Chandler will now be the second guy I’ve beat that he’s chosen to fight, and I think that speaks for itself...he won’t fight me, plain and simple.”

Later, he went onto discuss the possibility of a ‘BMF’ title bout against ‘The Notorious’.

“At the end of the day, like I said, a chance to take him out for good...that’s at the top of my list.”

Watch Gaethje discuss McGregor below.

This is not the first time that ‘The Highlight’ has called out McGregor, as he hit out at him following his win over Poirier last month.

Justin Gaethje vs. Conor McGregor – what did Ali Abdelaziz say about this fight?

After claiming for a long time that he was uninterested in a fight with Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje changed his tune following his win over Dustin Poirier in August.

After McGregor claimed he’d knock ‘The Highlight’ out, Gaethje took to Twitter to demand the Irishman “sign the contract”.

Following this, Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz also hit out at McGregor in an inflammatory interview with MMA Underground.

Abdelaziz went as far as suggesting that ‘The Notorious’ would never fight again due to being unable to pass USADA tests – but also said that he were to fight Gaethje, he’d be “leaving out on a stretcher”.

