Conor McGregor risks irreparable damage to legacy with Justin Gaethje fight, says manager - "We know what he's been doing"

Conor McGregor will end up on a stretcher if he fights Justin Gaethje according to Ali Abdelaziz.

Over the past few days, McGregor has stirred up the talks of a potential fight against Gaethje. 'The Highlight' was recently in action against Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 and following his emphatic KO victory, 'The Notorious' took to Twitter and seemingly called out the BMF champion for a fight.

While nothing seems certain at the moment, Justin Gaethje's manager Ali Abdelaziz claims McGregor would make a big mistake if he fights 'The Highlight'. During a recent interview with MMA Underground, Abdelaziz had this to say:

"I don't believe Conor McGregor is ever gonna fight again. But if he fights again, he probably will fight somebody coming off a loss. First of all for him to fight Justin Gaethje, he has to make 155lbs, and he has to pass multiple, multiple USADA drug tests because we know what he's been doing, I think you know, I'm not gonna go ahead and accuse him because I never saw him. Plus you know, if this is what he wants to be a part of his legacy leaving out on a stretcher, fighting Justin Gaethje and getting stretched out of the arena, let it be."

Catch Ali Abdelaziz's comments in the video below (2:04):

Justin Gaethje isn't buying into Conor McGregor's callouts

While fighting Conor McGregor would be a huge opportunity for Justin Gaethje, it seems like 'The Highlight' isn't buying into the Irishman's callouts. Speaking of the same during an interview with TMZ Sports, Gaethje seemingly downplayed the possibility of the fight happening.

While suggesting that there must be a reason why McGregor has declined multiple offers to fight him in the past, Gaethje said:

"There's a reason that he has turned me down six times. How you lose to me is not how you can lose and continue to be Conor McGregor so you know that's a big risk for him. He's always saying something, trying to take the light away from when people fight in the cage. Whatever, I know it's entertainment, but I just don't really want to buy into that and play that game."

Catch Justin Gaethje's comments in the video below (3:48):