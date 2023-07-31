Conor McGregor taunts Michael Chander over 'worthy contender' claim for Justin Gaethje’s BMF belt

Conor McGregor has been inactive for more than two years after breaking his leg at UFC 264. While 'The Notorious' served as a coach on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, opposite Michael Chandler, there hasn't been much movement on when fans can expect his return to the octagon.

Although the former double champ appeared set to face 'Iron', he reportedly did not enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency, or USADA, testing pool.

Following Justin Gaethje's UFC 291 'BMF' title fight victory over Dustin Poirier, McGregor and Chandler both expressed an interest in facing 'The Highlight' for the belt.

The No.5-ranked lightweight tweeted:

"Well now @Justin_Gaethje has the #BMF belt - he has to defend it against a worthy adversary🤔"

In a since-deleted tweet, McGregor responded to Chandler, by simply stating:

"😂"

McGregor had been targeting a return to the octagon at UFC 296 in December, however, it is unclear if he will be able to compete. He reportedly failed to enter the USADA testing pool six months ahead of his return, which is required by the UFC Anti-Doping Policy. While the promotion could grant 'The Notorious' an exemption, it is unclear if they have plans to do so.

Furthermore, although both fighters have thrown their name into the mix to be Justin Gaethje's next opponent, neither bout is likely to materialize. 'The Highlight' will likely fight for the lightweight title in his next bout following his second-round head kick knockout of Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor suggests he could move on from Michael Chandler bout

Michael Chandler appeared to be Conor McGregor's opponent for his highly-anticipated return bout. 'The Notorious' may have moved on from facing 'Iron', however, following a pair of since-deleted tweets following UFC 291 in which he stated:

"Justin, I'll slap you around"

"I'm the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants but I want spirits, I call the shots, I'm in it to launch shots, f**k chandler, you want it call for it"

Chandler responded to McGregor by advising the former double champ to re-enter the USADA testing pool, stating:

"Just pee in the cup @TheNotoriousMMA it ain’t that complicated…. #ufc291"

While it appeared that the two would clash on the final UFC card of the year, that no longer appears to be the case.

