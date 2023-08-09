Conor McGregor's yachting adventure takes unexpected turn when he runs into former UFC owners at sea: “The gang is in town” 

Conor McGregor ran into UFC’s former owners Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta while enjoying his time on his yacht. The Fertitta brothers are the founders of Zuffa LLC, which is the company that owned the UFC before WME-IMG acquired it for $4 billion in 2016. Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta, along with Dana White are largely credited for making MMA a mainstream sport.

On a fine sunny day, McGregor was on the deck of his yacht, getting a mild workout off a beautiful coast. To his surprise, ‘The Notorious’ spotted Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta's yachts cruising at a distance. McGregor quickly identified those and said:

“So the gang is here in town! Yeah, just getting a little bit of work in lads! I’ll be over shortly.”

McGregor enjoys a global fan base that follows his lifestyle as well as business ventures closely. A large number of fans hoarded into the comments section and shared their thoughts on the video:

About Conor McGregor’s Lamborghini 63 yacht

Conor McGregor left fans and automobile enthusiasts in awe when he purchased the Lamborghini Tecnomar yacht in 2020. The 63-foot-long motor yacht was a limited edition piece, and only 63 of those were manufactured by the automobile giant. It was made to celebrate Lamborghini’s foundation anniversary and marked their partnership with a luxury yacht manufacturer from Italy.

The double-engine beast cost the Irishman a whopping $3.5 million in October 2020. At the time of the purchase, the Lamborghini yacht was considered the symbol of McGregor’s rags-to-riches story. However, the Irishman likes to live life king-size without compromising the quality. The Lamborghini yacht is one of his several expensive possessions.

Conor McGregor has not competed in mixed martial arts since losing to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 in July 2023. He is not likely to make a comeback before 2024 given his situation with USADA.