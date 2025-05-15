Conor McGregor seemingly calls for UFC return with bold "let's get this show started" message, fans react: "This means nothing"

Conor McGregor recently shared two messages on his Instagram stories. Given that he has hinted at a possible return to the UFC through that, it has garnered significant attention and sparked reactions from fight fans.

Since his UFC 264 defeat against Dustin Poirier, 'The Notorious' has not entered the octagon for a fight. Although McGregor was scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024, he had to withdraw due to a toe injury.

Currently, the Irishman is not linked to any upcoming UFC fights. However, he continues to tease his return, stating:

"@danawhite @tkogrp CALL THAT BIG BUTT NURSE"

In another Instagram story, he said:

"Let's get this show started @ufc"

Check out Conor McGregor's comments (via @ChampRDS on X) below:

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"This means nothing"

Others commented:

"How many times is he gonna say something along those lines then not make a return? It’s getting old man, either return or don’t. But stop teasing it then not coming back to fight🤷‍♂️"

"I can’t wait for this to amount to absolutely nothing. Exciting times, indeed"

"Lol bro does this every couple months to stay relevant"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Conor McGregor's recent comments teasing a UFC return. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Conor McGregor reacts to the recent UFC fight announcements

The UFC recently added several big matchups to its upcoming PPV events, including International Fight Week. The promotion announced a headlining bout between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 317.

Also, a middleweight title fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis is set to take place at UFC 319. Reactions to all these announcements had Conor McGregor boasting about UFC CEO Dana White and his staff when he said:

"Wow! Real exciting times again in the UFC! Oh Yes! Bravo, Dana White! Never a doubt!"

Check out the post below:

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

