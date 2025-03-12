Conor McGregor seemingly requests Joe Rogan to interview him on JRE podcast, sends fans into a frenzy: "We badly need this"

Conor McGregor has sparked excitement among fans after seemingly requesting an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The Irish superstar, who hasn’t competed since suffering a leg injury in 2021, reached out to Rogan on social media, teasing a potential conversation.

McGregor wrote:

"What’s up [Joe Rogan] my man I messaged you! Are you looking for a guest on the podcast, I have a great one for you!"

His post led fans to believe that McGregor was referring to himself as the guest. With his highly anticipated UFC return still uncertain following his withdrawal due to a toe injury last year, fans are eager to hear from him. The possibility of 'The Notorious' discussing his career, future fights, and personal life with Rogan has fueled major speculation.

Supporters flooded social media, with one fan exclaiming:

"We badly need this"

Another commented:

"Maybe you and [Khabib Nurmagomedov] should pull up."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Conor McGregor's post. [Screenshot courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on X]

When Joe Rogan explained how Conor McGregor "self-destructed" his MMA career

Joe Rogan once commented on Conor McGregor's dramatic career downturn, attributing his difficulties to fame, fortune, and a lengthy absence from the sport.

McGregor was regarded as the UFC's biggest star, winning two divisional titles. However, following a dominant rise, his form dipped, and he lost three of his last four fights. His highly publicized boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017 made him extraordinarily wealthy but significantly altered his UFC career trajectory.

On The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan explained McGregor’s downfall:

“Conor self-destructed in a lot of ways because of money. He took that fight with Floyd Mayweather, made a ton of money off that, and then took a long time before he came back to MMA—and he’s just not been the same guy since. I think that’s just money, it’s a lot of partying, but it’s the same kind of thing. It’s just wild. But when Conor was in his prime, he was a f***ing assassin.” [H/t: MiddleEasy]

