Conor McGregor seemingly takes shot at Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, and UFC while hyping Bare Knuckle FC's heavyweight division

Conor McGregor recently took the time to highly tout the heavyweight division within BKFC and some felt that he was perhaps taking shots at Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, and the UFC's weight class by proxy. This all kicked off when the X account @bareknucklefc retweeted a link from MMA Fighting which was discussing the signing of Kenzie Morrison to a multi-fight bare knuckle boxing deal.

Kenzie Morrison is the son of former boxing champion Tommy Morrison who also starred in the film Rocky V. This BKFC weight class is currently helmed by heavyweight kingpin Ben Rothwell and also boasts names including former champions Mick Terrill and Arnold Adams.

There are also surging contenders like the man who has been called the Cuban Mike Tyson, Leonardo Perdomo. The BKFC account on X stated that the heavyweight division is getting interesting and this caught the attention of the promotion's part-owner. In his retweet, heaping praise on this seemingly ever-growing weight category in BKFC, Conor McGregor wrote:

"Best Heavyweight division in all of combat sports is right here at @bareknucklefc! [fire emoji]"

Check out Conor McGregor's praise of BKFC's heavyweight division below

Conor McGregor teases signing heavyweight legend to BKFC

Conor McGregor clearly does have an affinity for the heavyweight combatants in BKFC and is seemingly always on the lookout to enlist the services of big name talent for that division. This came across relatively recently when McGregor teased bringing a prolific former Pride FC titleholder into the fold.

The 36-year-old mentioned the desire to sign 'The Last Emperor' Fedor Emelianenko while speaking to the assembled media who gathered for a press conference centred on the looming BKFC Italy card. Conor McGregor dropped this intriguing quip, as the former two division UFC champion stated:

"We might have an announcement with Fedor Emelianeko. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is signing and acquiring the best fighters of all time. Past, present, and future. Everyone wants to be a part of this."

'The Notorious' could potentially have several big names coming onboard as Mark Hunt has also publicly indicated interest in coming to BKFC. Not only does Hunt want to get into bare knuckle boxing, he has pointedly called out the aforementioned Rothwell for a title fight.

'The Super Samoan' has also touched upon their history and that Hunt has a prior UFC victory over Ben Rothwell. The future of BKFC's heavyweight class seems bright and a certain Dublin native is evidently excited about that.

