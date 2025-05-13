Conor McGregor sends heartfelt message to cricket superstar Virat Kohli on test retirement

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor recently sent some words of congratulations to freshly retired cricket legend Virat Kohli. Known as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, Kohli is also the most successful Team Captain of India with a legendary career spanning nearly 14 years.

Virat Kohli posted on Instagram to announce his retirement from his test career, with a heartfelt message to his team, country, and fans around the world. He ended his post with:

"I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off."

Conor McGregor, who happens to be a fan of Kohli and the sport of cricket, reposted the photo on his Instagram stories, even attaching Frank Sinatra's My Way in the background:

"Enjoy retirement brother Virat! Huge congrats on a stellar cricket career! Team @tidlsport"

Conor McGregor's story. [Image courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

When Conor McGregor's sports brand TIDL Sports partnered with Virat Kohli

If you noticed the "Team TIDL Sports" at the end of McGregor's message, it's because the Indian sports legend signed a partnership with it, a sports recovery brand that 'The Notorious' co-founded in 2021.

The brand's flagship product is a cryotherapy plant-based bottled spray, which is used to reduce pain and inflammation after heavy training. McGregor can be seen posting about it on his socials.

In June last year, TIDL Sports partnered with Virat Kohli and even had a high-production commercial to make the announcement. The Indian cricket icon cross-posted the video with the caption:

"🚀 TIDL takes over India! 🇮🇳 Two legends. One epic launch. The fastest-growing pain relief brand in the USA, TIDL, is here to revolutionize the game in India. Join the force as @thenotoriousmma Conor McGregor and cricket superstar @virat.kohli bring unparalleled power and relief to everyone across the nation."

