Conor McGregor sends heartwarming message to a little boy who was attacked by a dog

Conor McGregor sent an inspiring message to eight-year-old Kash Zolciak-Biermann after hearing about the latter's encounter with a dog. Kash, who was attacked and bitten by the family dog three years ago, recently underwent facial reconstruction surgery.

American reality TV personality Kim Zolciak, the mother of Kash, shared a heartfelt Instagram post, detailing the nature of the injury and recovery, along with Conor McGregor's message to Kash.

Zolciak stated in details the tough times their family had to go through in the wake of the incident. In the post, she said that they already knew Kash would need a second surgery later on on the night of the attack. Following the recent surgery, Zolciak had sent out messages to her friend circles to send thoughts and prayers for their family.

Zolciak asked her friend, personal trainer Michael Giovanni Rivera, if he could request Kash's all-time favorite fighter, Conor McGregor, to send him a message. 'The Notorious' obliged with a heartfelt video message addressing Kash, for which Zolciak thanked him repeatedly in her post.

"I heard you had a match with a dog, and you won. So congratulations on that victory. I plan on securing my own victory on January 23... taking inspiration from your victory, Kash. Thank you so much."

Heartwarming moments of Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor is one of the harshest trash talkers of UFC history. One might even say that outside the octagon, it is his weapon of choice to put down opponents, just like the left-handed punch is inside the cage.

Advertisement

However, time and again, the Irishman has made it clear that his trash-talking persona is a psychological tactic. When it comes to showing sincere gestures like the one above, Conor McGregor does not back away, be it inside the octagon or outside of it.

Conor McGregor sharing an embrace with his last opponent Donald Cerrone's grandmother became the 'Moment of the Year' for BT Sport's Open Mat Awards 2020. There have been other instances where there were displays of sportsmanship on Conor McGregor's part, such as respecting Jose Aldo after their title fight, embracing and exchanging kind words with Nate Diaz, or agreeing more recently to donate $500,000 to his next opponent Dustin Poirier's charity.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier were initially supposed to have an exhibition fight, where The Irishman pledged to donate the said sum to The Diamond's Good Fight Foundation charity. Even after Dana White intervened and booked them a fight at UFC 257, Conor McGregor did not back away from donating the sum.