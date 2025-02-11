Conor McGregor shares 3-word reaction to unintentionally hilarious clip of Mike Tyson sharing blunt take with a young kid

Conor McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion, began his martial arts career as a boxer. As such, the Irishman has showered respect on the greats of the sweet science, especially Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

Recently, 'The Notorious' re-shared a clip of an interview of Mike Tyson, taken from before he fought Jake Paul, dropping a three-word caption on it. Funnily enough, Tyson was interviewed by Jazlyn Guerra, a 14-year-old American journalist, and her question about legacy received a morbid answer from 'Iron'.

McGregor seemed to be entertained by Tyson's answer as he wrote:

"MAN IS FOREVER!" with an LOL emoji.

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's social media post [Source - @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Returning to the interview, Guerra admitted seeing Tyson back in the ring for kids her age is a massive opportunity. Following this, she asked what legacy Tyson hopes to leave behind, to which he replied:

"I don't know. I don't believe in the word 'legacy'. I just think that's another word for ego. Legacy doesn't mean nothing. That's just some word everybody grabbed onto. Someone said that word, and everyone grabbed onto it, so now it's used every five seconds. It means absolutely nothing to me.

"I'm just passing through. I'm going to die, and it's going to be over. Who cares about a legacy after that? What a big ego. So I'm gonna die, I want people to think that I'm this, I'm great? No. We're nothing. We're dead. We're dust. We're absolutely nothing. Our legacy is nothing."

Check out Mike Tyson's comments that elicited Conor McGregor's reaction below:

Conor McGregor attracted controversy for comments after Mike Tyson's loss

Mike Tyson's loss to Jake Paul in their eight-round professional boxing bout was unsurprising, considering the huge age gap between the duo. McGregor, who often criticizes the Paul brothers for their martial arts escapades, did the same after the younger Paul defeated Tyson.

McGregor's remark, via a now-deleted tweet, was deemed insensitive by netizens, as he wrote:

"They are eyeing Prichard Colon for next opponent"

Take a look at Conor McGregor's tweet below, via Championship Rounds:

Colon is a former professional boxer who suffered serious brain damage after his opponent repeatedly punched him in the back of his head in October 2015. After undergoing an emergency hemicraniectomy, Colon was in a coma for more than 200 days. As of now, Colon has not regained full health but has responded to verbal commands.

