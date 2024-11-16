Conor McGregor shares his excitement for UFC 309, featuring Jon Jones and possible future foe Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor recently shared his excitement for UFC 309, which marks the return of Jon Jones and his potential future foe Michael Chandler. The event is a significant one as it takes place at Madison Square Garden, where the Irishman famously became a two-division champion.

UFC 309 features plenty of intriguing matchups and notable names as Jones defends his heavyweight championship against former champion Stipe Miocic in the main event.

In the co-main event, Chandler and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira compete in a rematch of their entertaining 2021 encounter. Also, highly touted middleweight Bo Nickal takes a step up in competition when he takes on Paul Craig.

'The Notorious' took to his X account to express his excitement and appears to be looking forward to seeing what unfolds. Chandler, who he was initially scheduled to fight this past June, could look to make a statement against Oliveira and turn his attention to the Irishman by calling him out to finally meet him in the octagon.

Trending

McGregor mentioned that the event boasts a great fight card that should make for an entertaining night of fights:

"One heck of a @ufc fight card on tonight, folks! Woah!

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor celebrates anniversary of significant career milestone

In addition to sharing his excitement for UFC 309 tonight, Conor McGregor recently celebrated the anniversary of a significant career milestone.

The Irishman reposted MMA History Today's post marking the eight-year anniversary of the first-ever UFC pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden, where he challenged Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight championship in the main event.

McGregor was the featherweight champion at the time and went on to earn a second-round TKO to become a simultaneous two-division champion.

UFC 205 was a success as it generated a $17.7 million gate and 1.3 million pay-per-view buys. Following the bout, McGregor's star power continued to rise and resulted in a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

Check out MMA History Today's post regarding Conor McGregor's UFC lightweight title win below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback