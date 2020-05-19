Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor shared a heartfelt fan letter and asked everyone to not give up hope and remain positive during this trying phase, promising that the whole world will emerge stronger and better than before after the pandemic ends.

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought out the best among world-class sporting personalities. Starting from Cristiano Ronaldo who shared a beautiful message of solidarity to Lionel Messi who urged fans to follow the guidelines set by health workers almost every part of the sporting world ha risen to the moment to take on the deadly disease.

Conor McGregor sends a message of support to people all around the world

UFC superstar Conor McGregor too took to Instagram to share a moving fan mail. The letter was written by Wayne Doyle, who thanked McGregor for the work he was doing for the community.

The letter was written by Wayne Doyle

McGregor thanked Doyle for the mail

McGregor further shared his thoguths on the pandemic and buisness. He first thanked Doyle for his letter and asked his fans to not give up. His post read,

"To all of us feeling helpless at this time please stay storng! We are on our way back this in a bigger and better way than ever before. In life we are sometimes sent through a strom to reach the true sun. We will bouncr back from this in a way not thought possible before ."

Conor ended the message with a note saying no one is alone in the fight, The Irishman reiterated one of his famous quotes, "When one of us go to war, we all go to war"

Advertisement

McGregor even donated medical supplies to children hospital. He has been particularly active within his community and fans are noticing it. The legend of Conor McGregor now has a new chapter added, putting forth a side of McGregor not many new existed.