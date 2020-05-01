Conor McGregor helping Ireland fight coronavirus; donates medical supplies to children's hospital

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is one of the most well-known (likely, the most) as well as polarizing figures in all of MMA. His prolific skills inside the Octagon coupled with his antics outside of it and not to mention the much famed microphone skills which led UFC president Dana White to compare him to the legendary Muhammad Ali, make him a star like no other in the world of combat sports.

There's another side to 'The Notorious One'

While we are usually used to seeing the 'warrior' persona of the Irish power puncher, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has shed some light on a different side of the fighter. McGregor has stepped up for his beloved Ireland when she needed him the most, to help people fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion announced that he purchased over $1 million worth of personal protective equipment, meant to be “deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region” in Ireland. On Thursday, McGregor himself visited Our Lady Children’s Hospital at Crumlin in Dublin to deliver the protective equipment. “The Notorious One” put up a picture of his visit to the hospital on his Instagram page.

McGregor has taken it upon him to use his popularity to spread the message of awareness regarding social distancing and staying indoors and has been doing so via social mediqa throughout the ongoing pandemic. He has also purchased and donated medical supplies and equipment to numerous hospitals in and around Ireland.

McGregor returned to the Octagon in January this year, earning an emphatic 40-second KO win over MMA veteran Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. While the Irishman's plans to compete thrice in 2020 may have taken a hit due to the ongoing pandemic, it seems that he may finally get the rematch he so badly wanted against arch rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. Dana White recently admitted it's a fight he's trying to book and it may happen sooner rather than later.