Conor McGregor shares one-word reaction to his character update in EA Sports UFC 5

Irish MMA megastar Conor McGregor recently reacted to the updated look of his character in the popular MMA fighting game, EA Sports UFC 5. The developers changed his look to match with his current hairstyle, going from a shaved head to a nice fade. Needless to say, it was accurate.

Here is a photo of the updated look as posted by EA Sports UFC on X:

The former UFC double-champ is loving the new update, replying with a one-word tweet:

"Gorgeous"

Conor McGregor reveals nature of injury that led to him pulling out of UFC 303

One of the most disappointing news for MMA fans this month is the withdrawal of Conor McGregor from UFC 303 set for June 29. The bout, which was a welterweight clash with 'Iron' Michael Chandler, was supposed to be McGregor's long-awaited return to action after a three-year lay-off.

After a week-long rumor mill in social media, the UFC made it official that the bout has been scrapped, citing an injury suffered by 'The Notorious' as the reason. The new main event of UFC 303 is now a rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka for the UFC light heavyweight belt.

Over a week since the announcement, McGregor revealed the nature of the injury that caused his withdrawal from the fight, saying:

"We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean. It needs a few weeks that’s it. I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again. That walk has been seen. This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100% Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it and we are getting close. A slight lapse in concentration and a nuisance of an injury was picked up. That’s it. Take the lesson and move forward."

He continued:

"I will get this back. I’ve got too. I’ve got two fights left on my contract. I’ve got Bugattis and more yachts on my mind. I’m coming to shine. I gotta just take my time. Cos I still got yachts and Bentleys and mansions and all the rest. Ya know yaself. But ya get me, I’ll be back. See ya’s soon. See ya at the top. Chandler or not."

Here's the Instagram post: