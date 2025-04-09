Conor McGregor shares one-word reaction to iconic ‘Mystic Mac’-like prediction a decade after Denis Siver fight

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has responded to an edited reel of himself making accurate predictions before his fight against Denis Siver—predictions he amazingly backed up by doing exactly what he said.

Ad

An Instagram user, @thenotoriousgigantic, shared the edited reel of the Irish star. In the clip, McGregor predicted the outcome of his featherweight main event clash at UFC Fight Night 59 in 2015 against Siver. ‘The Notorious’ encouraged fans to bet on him before the fight and confidently stated he would finish Siver in the second round.

True to his word, McGregor knocked out the Russia-born German in round two.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The reel caught the attention of McGregor, who reshared the video on his Instagram Story and responded with a simple one-word reaction, writing:

“🙏$Real.”

Check out the screenshot of Conor McGregor’s Instagram Story below:

Conor McGregor’s Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

The former UFC two-division champion hasn’t competed since UFC 264, where he faced Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout and suffered a devastating leg injury in the first round.

Ad

McGregor was scheduled to make his comeback in the octagon against his longtime rival Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last June but pulled out just weeks before due to a toe injury.

In recent updates, the former champion has expressed his intention to explore a political career and has hinted at retirement from the sport.

Michael Chandler skeptical of Conor McGregor's retirement and presidential claims

Michael Chandler, who had been waiting a long time for the Conor McGregor fight, was left devastated when McGregor pulled out of UFC 303. Once again, Chandler has expressed that if he wins against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314, he will call out the Irish star.

Ad

Speaking to RJ Clifford, Chandler weighed in on McGregor’s recent hints about retiring from MMA and pursuing the Irish presidency. ‘Iron’ expressed skepticism and believes it’s just a tactic to grab media attention. He said:

"It’s definitely the most, you know, retired-ish talk he’s ever talked about. But also, everything with Conor is a show and a charade and smoke and mirrors, you know? Is the presidency thing legit? Or is it just all smoke and mirrors to build his platform? You know, is the retirement talk real? Or is it just smoke and mirrors to get people intrigued and want to woo him back?”

Ad

He continued:

“You never quite know with a guy like that who loves the media and loves being the center of attention. If you said, you know, right now—hey, put some money on it, I’m not betting that Conor comes back. And I think you can tell by my actions."

Check out Michael Chandler’s comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaibhav Rathod Vaibhav started as a writer in 2023. In his short time in the field, he has already worked for various platforms, including Team Flexbox and Trivoli Digital. He feels his Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Media and Communication helps him tackle the different types of articles required in a sports publication.



Alex Pereira’s rags-to-superstardom story makes the Brazilian Vaibhav’s most-beloved MMA fighter. That said, Max Holloway’s last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 is his favorite fight. Vaibhav is of the opinion that MMA has overtaken boxing as the world’s top combat sport. He attributes this to the UFC’s marketing and global popularity among younger audiences. He also believes MMA fighters are not compensated adequately in comparison to the Sweet Science. While writing his news pieces, Vaibhav focuses on proper research from reliable sources and on ensuring timely content that adheres to the in-house style.



When he’s not immersed in MMA, you can find Vaibhav writing, reading, or watching movies. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.