Conor McGregor sharing the bus with brothers Jake and Logan Paul at Trump's inauguration day has Nate Diaz in fumes, fans react: "Certified hater"

Conor McGregor recently received online disdain from Nate Diaz as the former UFC champ-champ rode a bus to Donald Trump's inauguration with some of the most controversial fighters on the influencer boxer scene. Jake Paul and Logan Paul were the individuals in question, seen with the Irish superstar in a video posted to X today.

It was a curious sight for many, considering McGregor and Paul's years of public feuding and the recent rumblings that 'The Notorious' may box Logan in a lucrative prizefight in India. The circumstances of this union involved Donald Trump officially entering his second term as the President of the United States with these figures riding on a bus to Trump's inauguration.

Someone who has been adversarial to McGregor and the Paul brothers retweeted this video footage with a message about all of them. Taking it to X, Diaz stated:

"Sit where your told at the big Inauguration Day u f**n dorks"

X users came out in droves to comment on the post, including a former coach on 'The Ultimate Fighter'.

@dylan_isaacs123 said:

"Certified hater Nate. I'd love to be on that bus".

@mayhemmiller stated:

"lol wtf"

@manutd589 quipped:

"[Reads in Nates voice]"

Conor McGregor's thoughts on Donald Trump entering second term as U.S. President

Conor McGregor seemed enthusiastic about Donald Trump getting into office based on comments he made while attending a ball on Sunday night leading into today's inauguration. The sentiment was expressed when speaking with on-site reporters who spoke to the former featherweight and lightweight kingpin on the red carpet.

The 36-year-old described how amazing it was to be at that event and expressed his excitement about the US' future, saying:

"It's a good time here in the United States. I was here the last time Donald Trump became President in 2016 and the energy and the response is night and day. Which is a testament to how he's done as a President, his last run, and how he's handled himself since."

'The Notorious' further discussed how he felt more Americans supported Trump this time compared to his first tenure as President of the United States. ufc-contract-offer" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">BKFC's partial owner also spoke on how he believes the U.S. is a world superpower and said he has a commensurate amount of love for his home country of Ireland as well.

The Dublin native seemed confident that what Trump does in his position will have a ripple effect on Ireland, mentioning the issues in his home country that he wants to be subverted.

