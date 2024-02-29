"Future President of Ireland" - Conor McGregor's snap in a formal setting has MMA fans abuzz

Conor McGregor looks like he's locked into business mode, and many in the MMA world have taken notice.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion posted an Instagram photo looking quite dapper and as if he was immersed in a business meeting at the head of the table. Within the picture, one can notice other businessmen to the side of the table, and it looks to be taking place in a boardroom setting of sorts.

Accompanying this picture via @thenotoriousmma on his personal social media, McGregor also captioned the photo and wrote:

"The only thing standing between you and your goal is the bullshit story you keep telling yourself as to why you can’t achieve it. Put that story in the shredder and never speak it again."

Several IG users, including a former UFC interim heavyweight title challenger and a BKFC fighter, voiced their opinions on this posting.

@mcgregor.belarus said:

"Future President of Ireland 🇮🇪"

@therealmarkhunt stated:

"OSS 👊🏽"

@jonnochipchase quipped:

""I dreamt this into reality" 👑"

@stepbrovance said:

"genuinely the most motivating caption ive seen by mystic mac"

@maclifesquad stated:

"Facts. @thenotoriousmma Inspiration for generations."

@juliajulezidn quipped:

"Only Conor can be whatever he wants! UFC championships, actor, entrepreneur and motivator 🦍 🐐"

[Images Courtesy: @thenotoriousmma comments section on Instagram]

Check out the post of Conor McGregor seemingly conducting business below:

Conor McGregor and his business endeavors

The Irish superstar has made a lot of money inside the octagon but has immersed himself in a few businesses over the years that have proved to be financially fruitful as well.

The involvement with August McGregor represents one notable stream of income. This saw 'The Notorious' collaborate with David August on a brand of lifestyle clothing for men, which kicked off around his massive blockbuster bout versus Floyd Mayweather.

Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey also stands out as a known business effort that the former double champ has accrued wealth. This was a brand he grew tremendously but has since sold.

Black Forge Inn is a pub McGregor rebranded in 2020 and the South Dublin-located restaurant has been another prolific portion of his outside-of-the-cage business portfolio.

Endorsement deals have also been quite lucrative for Conor McGregor. He has spotlighted brands like Bud Light, Beats by Dre, Monster Energy, and Reebok, just to name a few.