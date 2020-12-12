What is August McGregor: UFC superstar Conor McGregor's clothing line

Apart from being one of the most dangerous fighters and undoubtedly the best trash-talker in MMA history, Conor McGregor is also regarded as one of the most stylish and well-dressed fighters in the UFC.

Conor McGregor loves to look good and is quite passionate about fashion as well. "There are two things I really like to do and that's whoop a** and look good." - McGregor famously said at a press conference. McGregor, who is known for his bold fashion statement, collaborated with renowned clothier David August Heil to launch his own fashion line named August McGregor in 2018.

Initially, August McGregor launched a collection of t-shirts, hoodies and caps on sale but gradually, the company expanded with new ranges which include bomber jackets and sweatpants as well.

Fashion can change a person, claims Conor McGregor

David August Heil is the man who designed the 'F**k you' suit that McGregor famously wore to one of the promotional press conferences ahead of his fight against Mayweather. Heil is one of the most popular clothiers in Hollywood. Heil has dressed some of the world's most famous stars including the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Will Smith, Robert Downey Jr, and Elon Musk.

Conor McGregor revealed how the idea of launching his own fashion line came to his mind and thanked David for creating his signature look. The Irishman also said that he understands how fashion and clothing "can change a person physically, emotionally, and mentally."

"We casually chatted about doing a line together but we finally got serious over the past several months. I credit David [Heil] with creating the look that has become a signature of mine and there’s no other person I know who understands how fashion can change a person — physically, mentally and emotionally."

Conor McGregor is gearing up for his return to the octagon at UFC 257. McGregor is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in the main event of the first pay-per-view of 2021, set to take place at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi.

McGregor previously fought Poirier in a featherweight matchup back in 2014 where the former emerged victorious via first-round TKO. The rematch will take place at lightweight. The bout is a very important one in the grand scheme of things concerning the lightweight division as the winner is likely to fight for the title next.

You can visit the August McGregor website catalog through this link.