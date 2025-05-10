Conor McGregor sharpens his striking skills in latest training footage, fans issue reactions: "He's never coming back"

Conor McGregor has not fought in nearly four years. His last fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 ended in an unfortunate leg break loss for the Irishman. 'The Notorious' was then set to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303, however, he was forced to withdraw from the contest due to a toe injury.
Recently, the former UFC double champion shared training footage of himself showcasing his striking skills. Championship Rounds on X reposted the video with a caption, stating:
"Conor McGregor just dropped some new training footage."
Check out the footage from Championship Rounds below:
Fans took to the comments section to share their reactions, with one writing:
"He's [Conor McGregor] never coming back."
Others commented:
"He won’t fight anybody we care about. And if he did he would lose."
"Training? You mean him playing paddy cakes with a fella in a furry costume?"
"Too slow ,bet the house on [Michael] Chandler."
"The cardio of Chandler The weight of [Daniel ] Cormier."
Check out more fan reactions below:
When Chael Sonnen touched on Conor McGregor's potential return
UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen once touched on Conor McGregor's potential return to the cage. The Irishman has been absent from the octagon since 2021. Due to this, the Oregon native claimed that 'The Notorious' would be the worst fighter in the division if he returns.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, he has this to say:
"There is not an athlete under contract with the UFC that Conor can beat. That's not meant to be mean. The worst, the least experienced 170-pounder would clean him up. If Conor was to come back and enter at 55 or enter at 70, he would be the worst in the entire division. Not because he wasn't great, just 'cause he hasn't been doing it.”
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (7:01):