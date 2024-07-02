Conor McGregor shows appreciation towards Alex Pereira for defending his UFC 303 pullout, mentions excitement about next return fight date

Conor McGregor showed his appreciation to Alex Pereira after the Brazilian defended his decision to withdraw from his UFC 303 main event bout against Michael Chandler. The Irishman was scheduled to make his long awaited return to the octagon following a three-year layoff but was forced to pull out due to a broken toe.

As a result, Pereira agreed to step in on short notice against Jiri Prochazka in the main event instead. There was some criticism because the Brazilian had competed at UFC 300 with broken toes and didn't hesitate to accept another short-notice two months later.

Despite the circumstances, 'Poatan' was sympathetic toward the Irishman because he made the decision he believed was the correct one for himself. McGregor came across Pereira's comments during his pre-fight media availability and tweeted his response, writing:

"Real recognize real. Excited to secure my new date."

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

McGregor's tweet regarding Pereira [Image courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA - X]

What did Alex Pereira say about Conor McGregor's UFC 303 pullout?

Alex Pereira weighed in on Conor McGregor's pullout from UFC 303 by noting that they are in different situations and assessed it from the Irishman's point of view.

During his pre-fight media availability ahead of his bout against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303, the reigning light heavyweight champion was asked his thoughts on 'The Notorious' withdrawing due to a broken toe. Pereira said:

"They are different situations. [McGregor] doesn't need to fight with a broken toe because that limits you a lot. The conditions are different. He already made his life, worked to conquer what he conquered. I'm only halfway there, conquering my stuff. For me, it was better to fight, even with a broken toe. I think he did the best, maybe instead I would have done the same."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments regarding McGregor below:

