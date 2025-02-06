Conor McGregor slams Irish government response to Storm Éowyn: "Support the inhabitants of this island"

Conor McGregor has grown more vocal about Irish politics in recent years. 'The Notorious' recently hit out against his country's government for their reportedly poor response to Storm Éowyn, an extremely powerful cyclone that struck Ireland on Jan. 24.

The government was accused of ignoring natives left homeless by the cyclone, despite offering hotel accommodations to asylum seekers for years. This criticism was lobbied against the government by Paul Lawless, a parliament member from Ireland's conservative republican political party, Aontú.

McGregor, who has repeatedly criticized the Irish government for various reasons for quite some time now, took to X/Twitter to match Aontú's criticisms.

He wrote:

"The one, true, legal and moral obligation of government is to support the inhabitants of this island! Their job! But never."

The ex-UFC double champion doubled down on his criticism of the government, taking aim at the state-owned Electricity Supply Board (ESB) for raising the cost of electricity as well.

In a follow-up tweet, he added:

"In fact, to the contrary, your ESB bills must rise now."

A screenshot of Conor McGregor's statements can be seen below:

A screenshot of Conor McGregor's tweet

Unfortunately for McGregor, his relationship with the Irish government and even the Irish public as a whole has soured greatly. He fell out of favor with many following the Irish House Court's recent decision to find him liable for assaulting Nikita Hand, a woman who accused him of sexual assault from an incident dating back to 2018. This led to tremendous consequences for McGregor, with many of his businesses suffering as a result.

Conor McGregor has expressed interest in running for Irish presidency

In late 2024, Conor McGregor took to X/Twitter with a lengthy statement outlining his political plan to resolve Ireland's perceived socioeconomic issues. In his tweet, he took specific aim at the lower house of Irish parliament.

He wrote:

"As president, I hold the power to summon the Dáil [Éireann] as well as dissolve it. So as I said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on!"

Despite his declarations, he is yet to make any sort of official announcement regarding a venture into politics.

