Conor McGregor stirs controversy with dark reaction to Dustin Poirier’s wife’s street-harassment story

Conor McGregor has once again stirred up some controversy, after the UFC star offered up a dark take on Dustin Poirier's wife being harassed.

Back in 2018, 'The Diamond' appeared on Theo Vonn's This Past Weekend podcast. During the show, Poirier was asked when he was last involved in a street fight, leading to him revealing that he once got into an altercation with a group of men during Mardi Gras celebrations.

According to the former UFC interim champ, a random man inappropriately touched his wife, Jolie Poirier, leading to him defending her during what became an all out brawl. Poirier said:

"I haven't been part of a street fight in I don't know how long. The last one that I can think of that I've been in was one Mardi Gras. I was at my brother's house, and it was like a street party... My wife was leaning over a fence talking to somebody and then guys from next door came over and bent over her back while she was bending over and put his hand on her stomach and started talking in her ear."

'The Diamond' added:

"Bro, I ripped him off, I had a buddy of mine who fights. He started dropping this other guy's people left and right. A hundred percent, every shot that landed, everybody fell."

X account @Home_of_fight then reshared the story of Poirier speaking about the incident, leading to a controversial response from Conor McGregor.

McGregor stated that Poirier should do a DNA test, suggesting that his wife had been unfaithful with one of the men accused of harassing her. He wrote:

"Do a DNA test lad. @TheMAURYShow @dustinpoirier #TheNeverBeen #whoisthefather #fathersdayisforfathersonly #b*tchass #inthedm #sendingmemessages #nudes"

Conor McGregor's comment

Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor's decision to pull out of UFC 303 was "wise"

Joe Rogan has offered his take on Conor McGregor's decision to withdraw from his UFC 303 bout against Michael Chandler. The Irishman confirmed last week that he had suffered a broken toe whilst training, which will take a number of weeks to heal.

The news hasn't sat right with everybody, however, and McGregor has faced criticism from the likes of Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria for his reasoning.

According to Rogan, however, McGregor made the right decision. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the UFC color commentator stated that a broken toe for a fighter who kicks as much as 'The Notorious' is a big problem. He said:

"When you're a guy who kicks as much as Conor, it's a f***ing problem. It's also the same foot where his leg was snapped, and he went into that fight injured...This is the first [fight] he's pulled out of, and I think it's wise."

