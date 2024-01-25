Conor McGregor stuns as a menacing avatar in trailer of his and Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Road House' remake

The remake of the 1989 cult classic Road House is set to release on March 21, 2024, and will feature Conor McGregor, who plays an important role in the film.

The film also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, who was seen filming for the movie at UFC 285. At UFC 285, the production unit for Road House captured a weigh-in scene and a fight scene inside the cage. Gyllenhaal was seen scoring a flying knee knockout over former UFC fighter Jay Hieron inside the cage.

On Jan 25, the first official trailer for Road House was made public. The trailer was shared on Prime Video's social media channels.

Check out the first trailer for Road House, starring Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal, here:

Expand Tweet

In the trailer, fans can catch a glimpse of the scenes filmed at UFC 285. In the film, Gyllenhaal plays former UFC fighter Elwood Dalton. Due to unfortunate circumstances, he is forced to take up a job working security at an establishment in the Florida Keys.

The rest of the plot revolves around Dalton's escapades. The trailer also gives fans a look at McGregor's character, who makes an appearance towards the end of the trailer. If the trailer is anything to go by, McGregor appears to be playing an antagonistic role, as he can be seen creating problems for Gyllenhaal's character in the trailer.

Road House is out March 21st and will be available for viewing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Conor McGregor reacts to 'Road House' trailer on social media

If his X account is anything to go by, Conor McGregor appears to be in good spirits. Earlier today, on Jan. 25, 2024, the Irishman took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the release of the first official trailer for Road House.

He wrote:

"Fighting, acting, there’s nothing this Mac can’t do! Here’s the trailer featuring my brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, and me going toe-to-toe in the wildest action movie ever – Road House! My acting debut is gonna leave a mark! Long live Knox!” Road House is open for business March 21 on . #RoadHouseMovie"

Check out Conor McGregor's post here:

Expand Tweet

If his caption is any indicator, McGregor's character is called Knox and is the primary antagonist in the film.