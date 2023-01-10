Conor McGregor suspects Kelvin Gastelum's pull-out injury is more serious than it seems

Conor McGregor has expressed concern over Kevin Gastelum's latest injury which forced him out of his main event clash against Nassourdine Imavov. Gastelum was forced out of the fight due to a gruesome mouth injury, the details of which are yet to be disclosed.

The one-time interim title challenger will now be replaced by Sean Strickland, who will take on Imavov in a light heavyweight encounter on six days' notice.

In a graphic video of himself getting sutures inside his mouth, Gastelum claimed to be getting his teeth sewn back in. However, McGregor believes there might be more to Gastelum's injury than meets the eye.

GRAPHIC CONTENT below:

Gastelum is seen missing a tooth in a recent picture along with a mark on his left cheek resembling a staph infection. 'The Notorious' has no doubts about it being a staph infection and believes Gastelum should take it seriously. The Dubliner wrote on his Instagram Stories:

"absolute scruff this thing is. that's full on staph infection all over his fucking face. A full fucking hole omg and it's his second time to attempt to enter competition like this. wtf! clean your mats. wash yourself. fucking go to the doctor! Scruff."

Image courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

Place your bets for the upcoming UFC fight night main card and earn $$$.

When Conor McGregor asked for the belt to be sterilized after Kelvin Gastelum held it

Conor McGregor's latest take on Kelvin Gastelum's potential staph infection was extremely polite compared to his previous comments on the topic.

A scheduled title fight between Kelvin Gastelum and Robert Whittaker at UFC 234 fell through after 'The Reaper' had to undergo emergency hernia surgery. While Gastelum showed up for the event with a belt on his shoulders, many fighters spotted several marks on his body.

Conor McGregor also questioned how Gastelum had been cleared to fight, while asking for the belt to be sterilized. The Irishman wrote:

"Why is that worm holding the 185lb belt? There are worms crawling on his skin! It was absolutely ludicrous to even consider allowing him to compete. Let alone now walk around the arena shaking our fans hands. Someone sort this, this instant. And sterilize that belt. Immediately."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Why is that worm holding the 185lb belt? There are worms crawling on his skin! It was absolutely ludicrous to even consider allowing him to compete. Let alone now walk around the arena shaking our fans hands.

Someone sort this, this instant. And sterilize that belt.

Immediately. Why is that worm holding the 185lb belt? There are worms crawling on his skin! It was absolutely ludicrous to even consider allowing him to compete. Let alone now walk around the arena shaking our fans hands.Someone sort this, this instant. And sterilize that belt.Immediately.

Poll : 0 votes