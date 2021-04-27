Conor McGregor suspects 'wear and tear' was behind Chris Weidman's horrific leg break at UFC 261

Conor McGregor believes that wear and tear due to years of competing in professional fights led to Chris Weidman's horrific leg break at UFC 261.

According to the Irishman, Weidman placed the leg kick accurately and even hurt his opponent where he wanted to. But years of damage to the leg was what caused it to snap in Weidman's main card scrap against Uriah Hall. As a result, Hall became the first fighter ever to win a fight without throwing a single strike.

"He had to have a load of microfractures in the leg possibly for it snap then. The placement of the kick was nice enough. It wasn’t fully checked. He hit the meat. Enough of it anyway. Had to have been damaged over time without knowing. Wear and tear. Careful on them kicks lads!" said McGregor.

He had to have a load of micro fractures in the leg possibly for it snap then. The placement of the kick was nice enough. It wasn’t fully checked. He hit the meat. Enough of it anyway. Had to have been damaged over time without knowing. Wear and tear.

Careful on them kicks lads! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

Chris Weidman suffered a completely broken tibia, among other fractures, during the fight and was hospitalized immediately after breaking his leg. He underwent successful surgery and recorded a statement informing fans that he would be able to walk again within two months.

"I'm gonna get through this. Think it's gonna be eight weeks to walk without crutches and stuff, and drive and all that. And then as far as training, it should be between six to 12 months. I'll be good to go," said Weidman. (Transcription - Sportskeeda MMA)

Conor McGregor has his own issues with leg kicks to deal with

While leg kicks were the reason for Weidman snapping his legs, they were used perfectly by Dustin Poirier in his TKO win over Conor McGregor earlier this year. The Notorious One will be aware of the lethal damage those kicks can cause during a fight.

Conor McGregor has recently released several videos in which he is practicing kicks of his own. He was also seen practicing the right technique for checking leg kicks, which he failed to do in his last fight. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to lock horns in a trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10.