Conor McGregor takes distasteful shot at Robbie Lawler; dismisses emotional UFC 290 retirement - "A piece of p*ss for a vet"

Conor McGregor has taken a distasteful shot at Robbie Lawler following his emotional UFC 290 retirement.

'Ruthless' entered the octagon for one last time at UFC 290 against Niko Price. Walking into the octagon as the underdog, Lawler put on one of his best performances in recent times and secured a knockout victory just 38 seconds into the bout.

While it was a fitting exit for Robbie Lawler, who has had a career to remember, it looks like Conor McGregor isn't too pleased with it. 'The Notorious' took to Twitter following Lawler's fight against Price and took shots at 'Ruthless' for having a three-round fight.

While claiming that he can do three-rounds with a flu in a now deleted tweet, McGregor said:

"A 3 rounder is a piece of p**s for a vet. I’d do 3 rounds with the flu."

In a tweet that followed, McGregor claimed that Lawler would be fighting again. He said:

"Odds on Lawler fighting again? A cert."

In yet another tweet, Conor McGregor replied to a video posted by @UFCEurope on Twitter and claimed that Robbie Lawler would be back by the end of the year. He said:

"Back by the end of the year"

Conor McGregor claims he will be back in December

A lot has been said about McGregor's future in the UFC since his July 2021 bout against Dustin Poirier. While it was announced earlier this year that 'The Notorious' would return to the octagon for a fight against Michael Chandler, a lot of uncertainty surrounds the fight as things stand right now.

The Irishman has missed the USADA deadline to enter the testing pool to fight this year, and many believe that the fight might not happen at all. However, McGregor certainly believes that the fight is going to happen.

Talking about the same on Twitter, the former UFC lightweight champion had his say on how the fight was going to go.

While stating that he's going to take Michael Chandler to the third round and torture him, Conor McGregor said:

"I’m going to take him to the 3rd and torture him."

In a tweet that followed, McGregor replied to a fan asking for the date of his return. To which he replied by saying:

"December."

