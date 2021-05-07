Conor McGregor takes a hilarious jab at his former rival Urijah Faber

Conor McGregor has taken a jab at his former rival Urijah Faber. Taking to social media, McGregor quoted a tweet that reflected Faber's first-ever KOTC bantamweight title defense in 2005.

The Notorious One hilariously wrote "b***ty poppin on the dance floor," which could possibly be a similar reference to Conor McGregor's multiple jabs on Faber's chin from their days in The Ultimate Fighter house.

Here's what Conor McGregor tweeted out at Urijah Faber:

Booty poppin on the dance floor hahahahaha @UrijahFaber https://t.co/osQ1XoYEb4 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2021

The Ultimate Fighter season 22 featured Conor McGregor and Urijah Faber as the two coaches for their respective teams. Traditionally, The Ultimate Fighter coaches are expected to face each other in the UFC by the end of the season.

However, McGregor vs. Faber was an exception and the pair never crossed paths inside the octagon. During TUF 22, the Irishman was the coach of Team Europe, whereas Faber was the coach of Team United States.

Some of the well-known fighters who emerged from The Ultimate Fighter season 22 were Artem Lobov, Ryan Hall, and Billy Quarantillo. In the Team McGregor vs. Team Faber finale, Lobov would go on to face Hall in a fight that the latter would win.

What's next for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor is currently focused on his upcoming fight in the UFC. The former two-division UFC world champion will complete his first-ever trilogy under the organization when he faces Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

At the UFC 257 pay-per-view, Poirier defeated McGregor and avenged his loss to the latter from seven years prior. The two men almost immediately agreed to a third fight against each other and after their recent donation drama, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III was eventually confirmed by the UFC.

On July 10th, Conor McGregor will aim to get back on winning terms once again. Since moving to lightweight, The Notorious One has struggled to secure victories in the 155-lbs division but will aim for a big victory over Poirier in the main event of UFC 264.