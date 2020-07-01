Conor Mcgregor takes a jibe at Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor took a jibe at The Diamond by retweeting a video of the fight between the duo at UFC 178.

He tweeted his retirement right after the Nunes' fight at UFC 250 and has retweeted a video of his fight against Poirier

Cornor McGregor, unlike most people, did not praise Poirier or Hooker for their Fight of the Year contender

Conor McGregor is not a guy who will applaud someone easily. While the world was in awe of the fight that was Dustin Poirier vs Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC Vegas 4, Conor McGregor instead chose to take a jibe at The Diamond by retweeting a clip of his fight against Poirier.

These two had fought back at UFC 178 in the featherweight division where The Notorious One finished Poirier via TKO during the first round. While Conor McGregor has praised fellow professionals before, he doesn't seem to be in the mood currently.

Conor McGregor retweets a video of his fight against Dustin Poirier.

Everything has changed for both men since that fight back in 2014 as they have both moved onto bigger and better things. Conor McGregor became the first "Champ-Champ" in the promotion's history while Poirier has made a name for himself in the Lightweight division.

"The Diamond" was also interim Lightweight champ after defeating Max Holloway, who had moved up a weight class, back at UFC 236. Poirier has also established a reputation as an exciting fighter and has been in wars against the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, and now Dan Hooker.

The former interim lightweight champion will be hoping that his sensational win in the main event of UFC Vegas 4 inches him closer to a rematch against champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, has gone on to become a huge superstar who has transcended the sport while attracting more fans.

Conor McGregor's trying to steal the spotlight?

Advertisement

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

Many feel that Conor McGregor is making it a habit of trying to steal spotlight from other fighters and his latest tweet is following the same trend. He did the same thing when Amanda Nunes performed so well at UFC 250. The Irishman announced his retirement from the sport via twitter as he took the spotlight and headlines away from Nunes' brilliant display.

Conor McGregor has since revealed that the UFC wanted to exert too much power over him during negotiations which didn't sit well with him.

“I laid out a plan and a method that was the right move, the right methods to go with, and [the UFC] always want to balk at that and not make it happen or just drag it on. Whatever I say, they want to go against it to show some kind of power. They should have just done the fight — me and Justin [Gaethje] for the interim title — and just kept the ball rolling.”