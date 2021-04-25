Conor McGregor takes a subtle shot at Jake Paul by suggesting that the UFC is a level higher compared to "blogger boxing"

Conor McGregor has taken a subtle shot at Jake Paul after UFC 261. Paul was recently victorious in his fourth professional Boxing bout when he knocked out former UFC fighter Ben Askren within two minutes of their fight.

Taking to Twitter, Conor McGregor wrote that the UFC's high-level fighting is better than "Blogger j*****s boxing" and fans could only think of the fact that the Irishman is indeed taking a dig at Jake for his Boxing bouts.

Here is what Conor McGregor wrote after an emphatic night of fighting at UFC 261:

UFC high level fighting > Blogger jackass boxing — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

After Paul's win over Nate Robinson a few months ago, the YouTuber-turned-pro-Boxer took multiple shots at Conor McGregor. Paul took to social media to claim that he had offered the Irishman a total of 50 million dollars for a fight but McGregor seemingly turned down the deal.

Conor McGregor has claimed he would like to focus on his UFC career for now. A Boxing bout against Manny Pacquiao was seemingly in the works. However, following McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Manny shifted his focus towards a fight against the up-and-coming Ryan Garcia.

Who will Conor McGregor fight next?

Conor McGregor's next fight in the UFC will be against Dustin Poirier once again. The Notorious One is set to finish the first trilogy of his career, as the former two-division UFC world champion will face The Diamond at UFC 264.

In the main event of the pay-per-view, McGregor will aim to avenge his latest loss to Poirier after the latter TKO'ed the Irishman inside the second round for the biggest win of his career so far.

With a win, Conor McGregor is expected to get back on track and possibly challenge the winner of Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.

However, McGregor could once again shift his focus towards a Boxing bout and it remains to be seen if he would be willing to share the ring with Jake Paul after all.