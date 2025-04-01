Conor McGregor takes it out yet again on the Irish government while reacting to a clip of a Syrian immigrant being paid 500 Euros a week as welfare

Conor McGregor has expressed his wish to contest the Irish presidential election later this year. Ahead of that, McGregor has consistently highlighted the negative aspects and poor regulatory policies of the ruling party in Ireland.

Recently, 'The Notorious' came across a clip wherein a Syrian immigrant revealed his weekly welfare wage received from the government. McGregor was noticeably displeased by it and did not hesitate to express his criticism of the situation. He said:

"I do not blame these people nor have any hatred toward them. Bar those radicalised, deranged, and dangerous. It is the despicable Irish government and its ridiculous systems against the Irish people that I will take down here. €500 a week equates to €12.50 an hour for a 40-hour work week. Minimum wage in Ireland is €13.50 an hour."

McGregor continued:

"There is ZERO incentive for our new to the parish to work whatsoever. UNSUSTAINABLE! As well as dangerous imported elements to our society, we must also stop free loaders. Our safety, as well as our economic health, depends on the removal of both from our country."

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

McGregor's last UFC appearance came against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021, where he suffered a doctor's stoppage loss due to his leg injury. Although he was scheduled to face Michael Chandler last year at UFC 303, the Irishman withdrew from the bout citing a toe injury.

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor has 'no interest' in politics

During his recent visit to the White House, Conor McGregor confirmed his intention to run in the 2025 presidential election.

Although 'The Notorious' is motivated to bring in changes in his home country, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen has expressed skepticism about that move. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonned dismissed the excitement surrounding McGregor's potential presidential run and said:

"I don't think he has to do it because there's nothing else to do. Now, Conor is a narcissist. I know that because I am a narcissist, I know what I'm looking at... So, when Conor makes statements, you have to take that into consideration. I don't know that Conor could spell 'Politics', but I do know he has absolutely no interest in politics... We're just being silly."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on Conor McGregor below (5:35):

