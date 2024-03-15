Conor McGregor talks potential second venture into boxing against "YouTuber nerds" KSI, Jake Paul, or Tommy Fury

Conor McGregor recently opened up about potentially facing KSI, Jake Paul, or Tommy Fury in his second boxing venture.

McGregor made his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017. He lost the bout via 10-round TKO. Since then, he hasn't stepped into the squared circle despite being linked for a fight against several high-profile boxing personalities.

The Irishman was notably called out for a boxing match by Paul over several months via social media. While the Irishman never showed interest in fighting 'The Problem Child' or any YouTuber-turned-boxer in the squared circle, it appears he's had a change of heart.

Expand Tweet

During a recent interview at the SXSW film festival, McGregor was asked about potentially fighting KSI or Paul in light of their recent back-and-forth online. Pointing out that he was recently called out by Fury, he said:

"The YouTuber nerds could be like - I would consider that a nixer... I would consider them guys to be nixers. If I was to pick one, KSI has a big name in the UK. The Pauls, that [Mike] Tyson fight is a strange one to me, I hope Tyson takes his nose off... They're handy fights. I know that [Tommy] Fury called me out today or yesterday and he beat Jake and fought KSI... I'm open for it, I'll never say no."

Watch Conor McGregor's comments below:

Conor McGregor on the upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match

Conor McGregor recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. The Irishman didn't appear too keen on the matchup and stated that the "strange" fight didn't generate a lot of interest.

During SXSW festival in Austin, McGregor weighed in on the unique matchup and said:

"Oh jeez, it's a bit strange... My interest is low. I don't know. I don't understand it. I wish well for Mike [Tyson]."

Expand Tweet

The Tyson-Paul fight was recently announced by Paul's Most Valuable Promotions and is set to take place on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight will be available to stream on Netflix.

Given that there is a three-decade age difference between the 57-year-old Tyson and the 27-year-old Paul, many have questioned the legitimacy of this fight. Tyson hasn't fought professionally in years while 'The Problem Child' is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Ryan Bourland earlier this month.