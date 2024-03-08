Waiting for Michael Chandler fight date, Conor McGregor gets called out by Tommy Fury for boxing showdown

It appears as though Conor McGregor could have another potential opponent, as Tommy Fury recently issued a challenge to the Irishman, and he is awaiting the date for his UFC return.

'The Notorious' has been eager to return to the octagon for his TUF coaches bout against Michael Chandler for quite some time. However, there have been constant delays, resulting in him voicing his frustrations during interviews. While speaking to DAZN Boxing, Fury decided to make some news of his own after the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson by issuing a challenge to the former two-division UFC champion:

"I've seen Jake Paul is fighting Mike Tyson. Why not me and Conor McGregor next? How's that? I've got a comeback fight and I'd like him for my return. So McGregor, get in touch."

McGregor had recently been hinting at a future boxing bout against Manny Pacquiao, so whether he responds to Fury's challenge or brushes it off completely remains to be seen.

Conor McGregor expresses interest in trilogy fight against Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor recently opened up about his UFC comeback and let it be known that he would like to be active when he returns to the octagon.

The former two-division UFC champion answered questions about his Instagram story, and a potential trilogy against rival Nate Diaz was among them. He mentioned that he would be interested in a trilogy and even named the perfect venue for the massive bout:

"I wish for this [fight] on Mexican Independence Day in The Sphere. [Michael] Chandler in June, [Nate] Diaz, September. I have let this be known."

Tweet regarding McGregor's comments about the trilogy with Diaz [Image courtesy: @sportskeedaMMA - X]

The trilogy fight would serve as the tiebreaker as Diaz submitted McGregor to win their first encounter. The Irishman later avenged his loss by earning a majority decision in their rematch at UFC 202.