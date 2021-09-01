Conor McGregor targets "cockroach Diaz brother"; Nate Diaz fires back in intense war of words

Conor McGregor recently hinted at potentially facing Nate Diaz in a trilogy fight next. Diaz responded by putting forth a tweet referencing McGregor’s injury.

Diaz stated:

“Bruh u can’t walk or fight right now why u talkin sh**? we talk later”

This led to a series of tweets between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. A few excerpts from their Twitter exchanges have been noted below:

Conor McGregor: “Who can’t? Come thru and see you little skinny fool you be smacked up and rolled up you b*m. Calis mine.”

Nate Diaz: “@TheNotoriousMMA Don’t forget kabob was scared as hell of me and he beat you’re a** and finished you off And Don’t forget DP scared of me also but he beat you’re a** and finished you too.. you’re all pu**ies”

Conor McGregor: “He fled the cage and I boxed his whole family around. And nobody finished me mate. I broke MY leg. No one or nothing else done anything to me. And anyway. Don’t worry bout them. I’m here in Cali months doing what I want. It’s 3 on the street now mate f**k your little sport.”

“Little cockroach Diaz brother. It’s 3 on the street grab the heat.”

Conor McGregor’s tweets have been displayed below:

Nate Diaz’s tweets have been displayed below:

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3

Conor McGregor (left); Nate Diaz (right)

The first two fights between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz were contested in the welterweight division. Diaz won the first fight via second-round submission at UFC 196 in March 2016. McGregor won the rematch via majority decision at UFC 202 in August 2016.

McGregor’s most recent fight was a first-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) loss against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight. McGregor suffered a horrific leg injury during this lightweight matchup at UFC 264 in July 2021. The former Featherweight Champion is currently recovering from the injury and is expected to return to the octagon in 2022.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz’s last fight was a unanimous decision loss against Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout at UFC 263 in June 2021. Despite losing on the judges’ scorecards, Diaz was the one who walked out of the fight with the momentum on his side.

Diaz ended the fight on a dominant note, badly dazing and almost knocking Edwards out in the fifth and final round. As of this time, it’s unclear as to whether the third fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz will come to fruition in 2022.

