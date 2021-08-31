Conor McGregor hints at a trilogy against Nate Diaz next

Conor McGregor is apparently aiming to complete his trilogy with Nate Diaz upon his return to the octagon.

'The Notorious' took to Twitter to share a photo from a face-off with Nate Diaz. In the caption, he wrote:

"Now add 30 lbs of muscle on to me and say ding ding in a Dublin accent."

Now add 30lbs of muscle on to me and say ding ding in a Dublin accent. pic.twitter.com/ZvWN9vHvri — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

McGregor has been toying with various options for his return even before being able to resume practicing MMA. The Irishman sustained a horrific injury towards the end of the first round of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

He was carried out on a stretcher from the octagon and immediately entered surgery. He is undergoing physical rehabilitation and aims to return to the octagon in 2022. Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram to share an update regarding his recovery with his fans. In the caption, he wrote:

“Today is a momentous day!!! I walked for the first time since surgery. Bearing 50% of my big body weight! I also done it in the brand new “Irish Green” Virgil Louis Abloh’s! #youknowit @themaclife_style. A long way to go yet but a massive personal boost for me today! Thank you all for the continued support everyone. God bless, happy Saturday. @eliteorthosport @hmillipt @louisvuitton @lvmh @virgilabloh @psg @sergioramos @jacobandco @theblackforgeinn”

What is the current score between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz?

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz first fought at UFC 196 in March 2016, just three months after the Irishman beat Jose Aldo to win the UFC featherweight title. At the time, Nate Diaz was competing in the lightweight division.

Conor McGregor attempted to stay active on his feet but seemed visibly fatigued after the first round.

Upon facing trouble from Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor uncharacteristically shot for a takedown against an adept BJJ practitioner in Nate Diaz. The two scrambled on the ground, and 'The Stockton Slugger' eventually caught McGregor in a rear-naked choke. Nate Diaz won the fight via submission at the 4:16 mark of the second round.

The rematch took place at UFC 202 in August 2016, with both fighters competing at welterweight. This time around, McGregor seemed much better with his conditioning. The fighters traded blows throughout the five rounds, putting on an instant classic for the fans. McGregor won the fight via split decision.

McGregor has also considered moving up to welterweight. The Irishman wants to add muscle due to his injury and also wants a third belt in his collection. A third fight with Nate Diaz at welterweight in his hometown seems to be the perfect return for the Irishman.

