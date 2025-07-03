Conor McGregor tears apart reports of possible 10-year jail term over perjury allegations in latest court case

Conor McGregor has voiced his disapproval of the online reports that he could spend 10 years in prison as a result of his ongoing legal battle. McGregor voiced his innocence in a lengthy social media post.

Last year, McGregor was ordered to pay more than $250,000 in damages to Nikita Hand after he was found liable for sexually assaulting Hand at a Dublin hotel in December 2018. However, McGregor, who was unhappy with the decision, promised to challenge the court's ruling with new evidence.

McGregor and his team withdrew the fresh evidence from the hearing on Tuesday, which included written testimony from Hand's former neighbors and couple Steven Cummins and Samantha O'Reilly. Notably, the couple apparently saw a physical altercation between Hand and her ex-partner Stephen Redmond, leading to a potential case of sexual assault on the hairdresser.

McGregor's attorney Mark Mullholand said that Cummins and O'Reilly's claims were withdrawn owing to a lack of supporting evidence. As a result, the court referred the papers to the Director of Public Prosecutions, raising the possibility of perjury charges against the Irishman.

An X user named @caulmick reported that McGregor might face 10 years of jail time on the basis of perjury, sparking a reaction from the MMA superstar. 'The Notorious' dismissed the claims, writing:

''The media are vile. The opposing barristers were caught in a direct lie in open court on day one and not a screed of reporting went on it. Shameful. To think I would ever do something stupid like this below and risk my life. Cop on...This is FAR FROM OVER. I AM INNOCENT OF THESE VICIOUS LIES AGAINST ME BY THE MULTIPLE TIME ADMITTED AND PROVEN LIAR AND I WILL FIGHT FOREVER MY DAYS PROVE IT! THE TRUTH SHALL PREVAIL! God as my witness!''

When Nikita Hand spoke up regarding Conor McGregor's conduct during their meeting

Last year, Nikita Hand appeared in front of a high court and narrated her experience with Conor McGregor during their encounter in 2018.

Hand claimed that in spite of her protests, McGregor sexually assaulted her. Hand's remarks were covered in depth by the Irish Mirror, as follows:

''[McGregor] was coming onto me. He started to try kiss me, rubbing my face. I knew what he was looking for...I said no I don’t feel comfortable, I know of Dee [Devlin,], I know her family. I was trying to try talk him around that I didn’t want anything. I didn’t want to have sex and I wasn’t there for anything like that. He just wasn’t taking no for an answer.'' [H/t: Irish Mirror]

