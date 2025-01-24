Conor McGregor teases BKFC debut amid uncertainties surrounding rumored $500 million fight against Logan Paul 

Conor McGregor, who had been teasing MMA fans for a month about a potential boxing match with Logan Paul in India, recently hinted at a possible fight debut in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), a move not many had anticipated or speculated about.

UFC's first simultaneous two-division champion dismissed the possibility of a boxing bout with ‘The Maverick’ in India, which he claimed could be a $500 million fight allegedly promoted by the Ambani family.

The Irish superstar is currently in Philadelphia, PA, promoting BKFC’s KnuckleMania 5 event, which he partly owns. The event is set to take place on Jan. 25. Following the press conference, while speaking backstage with The Schmo, ‘The Notorious’ hinted at the possibility of him fighting in BKFC one random day without any prior promotion. McGregor said:

"One of these days, you'll just hear my music come onto the stage at Bare [Knuckle Fighting Championship]. I'll come out, fists wrapped with no gloves, and fight out of nowhere—no promo, no nothing—just fighting a random fight. That could be where my future holds."

Check out Conor McGregor’s comments below (3:29):

McGregor last appeared in the octagon in 2021 during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, where he suffered a leg injury in the first round. Since then, he has been out of action.

Conor McGregor reveals UFC's lack of interest in Logan Paul boxing fight

Conor McGregor has two fights left on his UFC contract. When teasing a potential exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul, many believed it was a possibility since UFC and WWE share the same parent company, TKO.

However, in the aforementioned video, ‘The Notorious’ revealed that the UFC showed no interest in this cross-promotion bout. McGregor said:

"It is what it is. The UFC is just not into it. The offer was there on the table, in writing... Both athletes [are] under the TKO banner. UFC [and] WWE both rising up. The stock price of TKO Holding Group through the roof. A new market in India opened up and booming... The UFC weren't into it." (2:20)

McGregor was scheduled to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 303. However, he withdrew from the bout due to a toe injury, and Chandler subsequently fought Charles Oliveira at UFC 309.

