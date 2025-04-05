Conor McGregor teases bold first-day plans if elected as the Irish President

Conor McGregor has teased major plans for his first day in office, should he be elected as the Irish President later this year.

Last month, 'The Notorious' met with Donald Trump at the Oval Office to discuss his country of Ireland and the problems he believes they are facing. The UFC star would then give a passionate speech in front of the press, demanding major changes by the Irish Government.

Following his meeting with Trump, McGregor would then confirm on social media that he would be officially running to become the President of Ireland. The 36-year-old believes immigration is the biggest issue his country is facing and has regularly reiterated his desire to reinstate a multitude of anti-immigration laws.

Despite recent reports suggesting McGregor doesn't stand much of a chance in the elections, as he currently doesn't have public backing by any politicians, the Irishman is still confident he can be the catalyst of serious change in his country.

Recently, McGregor was interviewed by Pól Seoige backstage at BKFC 70. Seogie stated he believes the United States saw significant changes just 24 hours into Donald Trump's presidency and put the same question to a former UFC champion.

McGregor opted to remain coy about his plans for Ireland should he win the vote, but he did tease major plans. He said:

"I'm telling you I have a lot of plans and I've been discussing them with a few people. I'm letting no-one know nothing. I'll let the electorate know closer to the time but I'm keeping it tight and that's the truth. But the constitution will be fixed. Mark my words, the constitution will be fixed and that's it."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Michael Chandler talks Conor McGregor's potential UFC return

Michael Chandler, who had been set to face Conor McGregor a number of times, recently offered his take on whether the Irishman will ever return to the octagon.

'The Notorious' hasn't fought since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier back in 2021, where he suffered a significant leg break. He was then set to return to the octagon last year against Chandler, however, he was forced out of the bout due to another injury.

With McGregor now seemingly focused on his duties with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and the Irish presidency, 'Iron' has weighed in on the chances of him returning to the UFC. Speaking in a recent interview with RJ Clifford, Chandler said:

“You never quite know with a guy like that who loves the media and loves being the center of attention. If you said, you know, right now—hey, put some money on it, I’m not betting that Conor comes back. And I think you can tell by my actions."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

