Michael Chandler shares honest take on Conor McGregor's chances of making UFC return after latter hints at retirement

Conor McGregor has teased retirement several times in the past. But this time there's seemingly a bigger purpose at play.

The Irish star has been vocal about his political ambitions after a recent trip to the White House, where he met with United States President Donald Trump. Days later, McGregor declared intentions to run for Ireland’s presidency.

The 36-year-old hasn’t fought since snapping his leg in a brutal loss to Dustin Poirier back in 2021. A scheduled return against Michael Chandler in 2024 never materialized due to injury.

Chandler, who has been waiting for a fight against McGregor, thinks the Irishman’s latest quotes are the clearest hint yet that he's ready to walk away. Still, Chandler admits with McGregor, it’s hard to separate smoke from substance.

Speaking in a recent interview with RJ Clifford, Chandler said:

"It’s definitely the most, you know, retired-ish talk he’s ever talked about. But also, everything with Conor is a show and a charade and smoke and mirrors, you know? Is the presidency thing legit? Or is it just all smoke and mirrors to build his platform? You know, is the retirement talk real? Or is it just smoke and mirrors to get people intrigued and want to woo him back?”

He added:

“You never quite know with a guy like that who loves the media and loves being the center of attention. If you said, you know, right now—hey, put some money on it, I’m not betting that Conor comes back. And I think you can tell by my actions."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

Michael Chandler claims Conor McGregor has to face him whenever he gets back in action

After years of buildup and a canceled UFC 303 bout, Michael Chandler is still chasing the fight he was promised against Conor McGregor. With McGregor flirting with politics and presidential dreams, Chandler has moved on for now, with the scheduled clash against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.

However, Chandler believes McGregor’s path back to the UFC runs through him. Speaking in an interview with 'The Schmo', Chandler said:

"He knows his road back to the UFC goes through me. We have to finish The Ultimate Fighter 31. We still have a contract with both of our names on it, even though he was not a man of his word in showing up. First time he's ever pulled out of a fight was against me in his entire career. I don't think he wants that to be his legacy. However, if he does, I wish him well in his presidential run in Ireland. But if he comes back to the UFC, he has to fight me."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (7:20):

