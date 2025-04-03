Daniel Cormier offers harsh reality check about Conor McGregor's "ridiculous" Irish Presidential aspirations 

Conor McGregor is now aspiring to become the President of Ireland. You read that right. The former two-division UFC champion and MMA megastar is now seriously considering running for office in his country. However, he's not going for mayor, or governor, or even the head of his children's parent-teacher association - he's going for the top position in the Irish government.

While he did a similar thing upon entering the UFC back in 2013, shooting for the top while he was still on the undercard, doing the same thing in politics is not something the world is convinced McGregor can pull off. Especially since he has no background in lawmaking or public governance.

Fellow former two-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier is not behind Conor McGregor's political moves, calling it "ridiculous". In a recent episode of Cormier's Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast with Chael Sonnen, 'DC' said:

"He [McGregor] wants to be a politician. Hell, I think people in Ireland don’t even like him. Everybody I speak to are like, ‘I can’t stand this dude.’ But I guess he feels like he has enough support to go into politics.”

Cormier added:

“It is a bit ridiculous. The politics angle, for me, is a little bit ridiculous. But we’ll see what happens.”

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below(6:15):

When Conor McGregor used Instagram to announce his plan to run for President of Ireland

Late last month, Conor McGregor announced his plans to file his candidacy for Ireland's upcoming presidential elections. He announced it in an Instagram post. 'The Notorious' first pointed out his problems with the current Irish government and then enumerated how he'll change things for the better.

McGregor captioned the post:

"Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026. So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President. The next presidential election must take place by Nov. 11, 2025. Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!"

'The Notorious' added:

"For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum. Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor governments choice to make. It is the people of Irelands choice! Always! That is a true democracy!

Check out the post's full caption below:

