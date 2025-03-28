Will Conor McGregor continue fighting career if he becomes the Irish President? 'The Notorious' answers the burning question

Conor McGregor's political aspirations have taken center-stage in the MMA news cycle. And now, at the BKFC 70 Hollywood post-fight press conference, the Irishman was asked about the possibility of him still fighting if he succeeds in being elected president of Ireland.

To no one's surprise, 'The Notorious' was quick to confirm his desire to fight while being a political figure. He has no intention of giving up on his career as a professional fighter, and even envisioned himself being introduced at a UFC event he's fighting in as both fighter and president.

"And now entering the octagon, 'The Notorious,' the president of Ireland, Conor McGregor! F*cking right I will, of course, are you crazy? That's part of why I want to do it, to be announced as the president of Ireland having a fight. Imagine that. But, you know, for sure, hell yes, hell yes."

Check out Conor McGregor's thoughts on fighting as president of Ireland (9:34):

Unfortunately, McGregor barely showed any serious signs of returning to the octagon even before his recent surge in political interest. He hasn't competed in any combat sports since July 10, 2021, when he snapped his shin against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout.

It's been nearly four years since fans have seen him fight, and there's been little hope since. The closest he came was UFC 303, where he was expected to face Michael Chandler, with whom he had filmed 'The Ultimate Fighter 31.' However, the bout never took place, as McGregor withdrew from it, citing a broken toe.

Since then, 'The Notorious' has made fleeting comments about fighting again, with few mentions about the UFC besides blasting the likes of Belal Muhammad. He has, instead, shown some interest in competing at BKFC and boxing Logan Paul, of all people.

Conor McGregor wouldn't be the first fighter to venture into politics

Whether Conor McGregor truly pursues Irish presidency is yet to be seen, but if so, he would be the latest in a long line of fighters who became politicians. Ex-PRIDE heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko became a politician, serving as a deputy of the Belgorod Regional Duma.

He also served as a staff member of Russia's Council of Physical Fitness & Sports. Meanwhile, former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz briefly served as mayor pro tempore of Huntington Beach. Also, Vitali Klitschko, a legendary boxer, currently serves as mayor of Kyiv.

