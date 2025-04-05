Conor McGregor teases Irish Presidency plans, Michael Chandler talks UFC 314 gameplan, Henry Cejudo shares retirement update: MMA News Roundup

Conor McGregor teases big plans for Ireland if elected President, Michael Chandler reveals gameplan for UFC 314 bout against Paddy Pimblett and Henry Cejudo drops retirement update.

Find out more details in today's Sportskeed daily news roundup.

#3. Conor McGregor teases major first day plans, should he be elected Irish President

Conor McGregor has appeared to suggest his first 24 hours as the Irish President could see him make major changes across the country, should he win the election later this year.

McGregor confirmed last month he would be officially running for office, following a meeting with Donald Trump. 'The Notorious' believes immigration is the biggest issue his country is facing, with many of his policies directed towards new anti-immigration laws.

Recently, McGregor was interviewed by Pól Seoige, where he was asked about his potential first day in charge. While the UFC star remained coy, he did also tease significant changes. He said:

"I'm telling you I have a lot of plans and I've been discussing them with a few people. I'm letting no-one know nothing. I'll let the electorate know closer to the time but I'm keeping it tight and that's the truth. But the constitution will be fixed. Mark my words, the constitution will be fixed and that's it."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

#2. Michael Chandler reveals gameplan for Paddy Pimblett bout at UFC 314

Michael Chandler is hoping to derail the hype-train that is Paddy Pimblett when the two lightweight stars square off at UFC 314 next weekend.

Ahead of their bout, 'Iron' and 'The Baddy' took part in a joint interview with ESPN MMA. While chatting about their bout, Chandler outlined his gameplan heading into the fight against the Liverpudlian. He said:

"Man, I'm going to go out there and do exactly what I always do. I'm going to have one foot on the gas, one foot on Paddy's throat. I'm going to throw big bombs and we're going to see if he sinks or swims."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (7:30):

#3. Henry Cejudo shares major UFC retirement update

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo has revealed his next fight in the octagon will be his last.

The 38-year-old is currently on a three-fight skid, most recently suffering a defeat at the hands of Song Yadong. The loss wasn't without controversy, however, as 'Triple C' suffered a signifcant eye-poke during the third round. After taking a break to recover, he then fought out the rest of the round before the contest was waved off due to the doctor's recommendation.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Cejudo opened up about the lasting effects of the eye-poke injury and his UFC future. He said:

"It's my last one. I want to leave this sport unscathed. At the age of 33, I did it right, retired young, did the whole thing, left unscathed. Coming back, I almost lost an eye. I’m bruised, I see double when I lay down still. As you can notice, It's still red. I got one more in me. Then, make some money and that's it, I'm out."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:

