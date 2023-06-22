Conor McGregor tempted to make boxing return amid raging controversies - "They let things slide"

Conor McGregor has been tempted to make a boxing return by former UFC star Jeremy Stephens.

McGregor recently made headlines after failing to meet the deadline for entry into the USADA testing pool, preventing him from competing in the octagon this year and potentially cancelling his scheduled fight against Michael Chandler.

With McGregor's plans for a UFC return this year dashed, Jeremy Stephens has challenged him to return to boxing instead. It's worth noting that the two fighters were involved in one of the most infamous moments in UFC history.

During the UFC 205 press conference back in 2016, Jeremy Stephens had some unexpected trash talk for Conor McGregor. To which the Irishman replied by stating one of the most iconic lines in the history of the promotion, "Who the f**k is that guy?".

Suggesting that they should give fans what they want, Stephens had this to say to McGregor on Twitter:

"@TheNotoriousMMA told you, come cross over to boxing for a bit, I’m sure they let things slide more than @usantidoping be right up your alley give the fans what they want."

Daniel Cormier gives his thoughts on the ongoing controversy surrounding Conor McGregor

'The Notorious' has found himself in a sticky situation yet again after he was accused of rape by a woman during the Heat vs. Celtics NBA Finals game.

Speaking of the same during a recent episode of ESPN's DC & RC show, Daniel Cormier gave his thoughts on the situation and claimed that fame has gotten the best of Conor McGregor. He said:

"You [Ryan Clark] and I don't know that level of fame. We just never got there, but you almost become a victim to the fame, and it seems as though he's unwilling to let go of that, to let go of the idea that he can do less, that he has to be insulated, that he has to be surrounded by people that say no."

Daniel Cormier further added:

"You and I both know, especially fighters, as you sign all the checks, people are less likely to say no to you because they don't want to let go of the money. I think this is why McGregor finds himself in that situation."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments in the video below (10:40):

