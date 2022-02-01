"It doesn't bother me" - Jeremy Stephens recalls Conor McGregor's 'who the f*** is that guy' remark

Jeremy Stephens has taken a look back at his infamous press conference moment with Conor McGregor.

While he may have enjoyed a strong run in the UFC that included multiple knockouts and entertaining fights, casual fans of mixed martial arts likely know Stephens best for his interaction with 'The Notorious' at the UFC 205 press conference way back in 2016.

On that night, after McGregor was asked a question by a member of the media, 'Lil Heathen' intervened and called himself the "real hardest hitting 145-er" in the division. It prompted an entertaining response from the Irishman, who noted that he didn't know who Stephens was.

Now, years later, the veteran spoke about how he feels about the ordeal during an appearance on The MMA Hour. The former UFC fighter said:

“Yeah, exactly. I think a lot of people like that quote when I said ‘this guy TKOs people, when I knock people out they don’t f***ing move’. You know that’s a pretty cold and bold statement! It doesn’t bother me, man, these guys are MMA fans, it’s crazy in there. Especially in America when you’re in MMA, they’re booing you one minute, they’re cheering you the next."

He added:

"What can you really do to me? You’re gonna say who the f*** is that guy? It’s like, I just told you about the s*** with my mom, finances, dude, like, I’ve been through some s***. Bro, I could be out here butt-ass naked, like, judge me, go ahead. There’s nothing you can do, you’re not gonna break me. I’m unbreakable. If I get knocked down I’m getting back up, I’m gonna keep coming. That’s the mind set.”

Watch Jeremy Stephens' appearance on The MMA Hour below:

What's next for Jeremy Stephens?

After it was announced that he'd be leaving the UFC, questions began to arise regarding what the next step would be in the career of Jeremy Stephens. His six-fight winless streak in the UFC didn't put him in the best position. He's now set to test the waters with the PFL in their new season.

Stephens will compete at lightweight and at the age of 35, he'll hope to be the man who can take home the gold - as well as a tidy sum of $1 million.

