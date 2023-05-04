Conor McGregor has sent out a stern warning to his former sparring partner Artem Lobov over unpaid legal fees.

McGregor was involved in a legal battle with Lobov last year. The retired fighter filed a defamation lawsuit against 'The Notorious' after claiming to be the brains behind the Irishman's whiskey brand, Proper Twelve.

However, Artem Lobov lost the legal battle against Conor McGregor after Mr. Justice Garrett Simons rejected his defamation case against 'The Notorious' just before Christmas last year. The same judge also went on to reject Lobov's application regarding who should pay the legal fees.

After winning his lawsuit against Manny Pacquiao, it looks like Conor McGregor was reminded of the fact that Artem Lobov still owes him legal fees. 'The Notorious' took to Twitter to threaten Lobov over unpaid legal fees.

In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor said:

"Manny owes 8 all in. 5.1 he owes and then 2.9 in legal fees. Legal fees are heavy but that's what we do. weight operations. Rartem you already owe me two rounds of court fees, awarded by the judge. There will be judgement on your home as this progresses because I know you won't have my legal fees. I will have no choice but to take your home. You are a mad thing lol. Silly c*nt."

Take a look at McGregor's deleted tweet below:

Conor McGregor's deleted tweet

Conor McGregor lawsuit: What happened in the Irishman's legal battle against Manny Pacquiao?

McGregor's management team Paradigm Sports recently won their lawsuit against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. The lawsuit was filed after 'Pacman' breached his contract with the sports management company after signing with them in 2020.

Pacquiao accepted $3.3 million from Paradigm Sports for a two-fight deal. However, it was later revealed that he had hidden a pre-existing deal and went on to negotiate his fights on his own.

While the case went on for nearly two years, a verdict recently issued by a California jury found Pacquiao guilty of violating the terms of his contract with the company and ordered him to pay over $5.1 million in damages.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Manny Pacquiao has lost his legal case with Paradigm Sports Management and has been ordered to pay the company $5.1million in damages after they sued him for breach of contract. Manny Pacquiao has lost his legal case with Paradigm Sports Management and has been ordered to pay the company $5.1million in damages after they sued him for breach of contract.

It's safe to say that Manny Pacquiao has taken a major financial blow with this hearing, as he is now required to pay $5.1 million in damages along with an additional $2.9 million for legal fees.

Poll : 0 votes