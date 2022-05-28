Conor McGregor told to "take notes" by Henry Cejudo from latter's knee-to-head KO of Dominick Cruz 

Henry Cejudo has asked Conor McGregor to "take notes" from his TKO victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. The former Olympic gold medalist shared a clip from his fight against Cruz, explaining how he lured 'The Dominator' in to shoot for a takedown and landed a perfectly timed knee to drop and subsequently finish him.

In another tweet, Cejudo asked McGregor to note how effectively he managed the distance and combined it with a perfectly timed strike to take his opponent by surprise.

"Yo @TheNotoriousMMA take notes. This is what I’m talking about distance combine with the right timing. Sincerely - The technical savage"

McGregor and Cejudo have been going back-and-forth on social media on several occasions lately, with 'Triple C' criticizing the Irishman's striking technique.

Henry Cejudo is looking to come out of retirement after almost two years and has expressed a desire to fight for the bantamweight title, which he never lost. As 'Triple C' closes in on an octagon return, Cruz has set his sights on the former champion.

During a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Cruz talked about wanting to run it back with Cejudo upon his imminent return. He said:

"Henry is the one right now that I'd love a rematch with because of the way the last fight went...maybe they give me [the chance] to welcome him back to the division and I smash him around the cage, that'd be great."

youtu.be/tk4udXe0oSU @DominickCruz tells @arielhelwani he wants an opponent ranked above him, but is also willing to rematch Henry Cejudo and "smash him around the cage" .@DominickCruz tells @arielhelwani he wants an opponent ranked above him, but is also willing to rematch Henry Cejudo and "smash him around the cage" 👀 #TheMMAHour▶️ youtu.be/tk4udXe0oSU https://t.co/sjqSanysx2

Potential opponents for Conor McGregor as he gears up for octagon return

Conor McGregor continues to prepare for a potential return to the octagon later this year. 'The Notorious' has been sidelined due to an injury since July last year when he suffered a clean break in the tibia and fibula during a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

Although he's yet to start full-fledged MMA training, the Irishman has been seen doing rigorous pad-work at the gym. As he prepares for his return, there's no shortage of potential opponents for Conor McGregor. Charles Oliveira has challenged the former two-division UFC champion to fight him for the lightweight title.

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler also wants to fight Conor McGregor and said he'll move up to 170 lbs to make the fight happen if McGregor doesn't want to drop to 155 lbs. 'The Notorious' has also been linked to a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz, but in the last few months, the Irishman has said that he wants to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title upon his return.

