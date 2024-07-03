Conor McGregor trolls Michael Chandler after 'Iron' features as cover star of a popular magazine

'The Notorious' Conor McGregor uses his god-tier trolling techniques to devastate his current rival, Michael Chandler, yet again. As it happens, 'Iron' took a stab at McGregor's world - the world of luxury brands - in a recent cover photoshoot for Jetset Magazine. 'The Notorious' didn't skip a beat at making fun of Chandler for seemingly aping a lifestyle nearly synonymous with McGregor's image.

Here's the cover photo as posted by @jetsetmag on Instagram with the caption:

"Our cover star, Michael Chandler, embodies the essence of indomitable spirit. From his humble beginnings to his meteoric rise in the MMA world, Chandler’s journey brims with determination and sheer willpower."

The caption continued:

"His story is not just about fights won in the octagon but the battles faced beyond it, painting a vivid picture of a man who never gives up. It’s an inspiring read that underscores the power of perseverance and passion."

The second half of the caption could be read as an interpretation of Chandler's recent predicaments outside the octagon, mainly the cancelation of his "Red Panty Night" bout with McGregor. Set for UFC 303 last weekend, the fight would have been the American fighter's biggest payday - but was unfortunately scrapped due to 'The Notorious' getting injured in training.

You can almost hear McGregor's villainous laugh with his single-emoji comment on the post:

"😂"

Conor McGregor's comment on Jetset Magazine cover of Michael Chandler. [Image credit: @jetsetmag on Instagram]

UFC 303's main event replacement, UFC light-heavyweight king Alex Pereira, defends Conor McGregor's pull-out

Conor McGregor's disappointing pull-out from UFC 303 drew the ire of fans, fighters, and analysts across the board. Not only was it the most heavily marketed fight event of the year (International Fight Week), but it was also supposed to be the return of the company's cash cow.

To UFC light-heavyweight world champion Alex Pereira, who replaced McGregor in the main event of UFC 303, the criticism of 'The Notorious' pulling out due to a toe injury was unwarranted. Pereira ended up winning his bout via a head-kick KO of Jiri Prochazka - ironically with an alleged broken toe as well.

In the pre-fight media scrum for UFC 303, Pereira explained why he didn't fault the Irishman for withdrawing, saying (via MMA Fighting):

"They are different situations. [McGregor] doesn't need to fight with a broken toe because that limits you a lot. The conditions are different. He already made his life, worked to conquer what he conquered. I'm only halfway there, conquering my stuff. For me, it was better to fight, even with a broken toe. I think he did the best, maybe instead I would have done the same."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments as posted by MMA Fighting on X:

