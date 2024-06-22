Former UFC champ has a field day following Conor McGregor's broken toe news: "That's the difference between me and you"

Former UFC lightweight world champion Rafael Dos Anjos recently took a jab at former rival Conor McGregor and the latter's reason for pulling out of UFC 303. McGregor was supposed to return after a three-year hiatus in a welterweight contest with Michael Chandler but had to pull out due to a toe injury.

'The Notorious' posted photos of the injury in response to MMA legend and analyst Chael Sonnen's speculation of a rehab stint, with the caption:

"Chael [Sonnen] shut your pie hole, hoe. You tap from ground and pound."

Rafael Dos Anjos, who famously pulled out of his fight with McGregor at UFC 196 in 2016, replied with a photo of his foot injury back then, with the caption:

"That’s the difference between me and you Conor, you finally got exposed. You got a pinky toe injury while I got a broken foot. Let me know what you guys think on the comments below."

If you consider optics alone, that was quite a burn by Dos Anjos. Still, whether it's as big as a broken arm or seemingly inconsequential as an injured toe, it's a serious thing to compare injuries. If a man says he is not 100% physically confident to fight, it's a serious thing to fault him for it. Dos Anjos is brazen to make this comparison.

What did Chael Sonnen say that prompted Conor McGregor to post photos of his injury?

If you're curious about what Chael Sonnen said that led Conor McGregor to post photos of his injury, we have the details for you. As it turned out, Sonnen speculated that the true reason for 'The Notorious' pulling out was a substance abuse rehab stint.

Sonnen was in a conversation with Daniel Cormier on their ESPN show "Good Guy/ Bad Guy". DC said that Conor McGregor's supposed opponent, Michael Chandler, gifted him a box full specialty drink ingredients. On the topic of alcohol, Sonnen said:

"What an incredible irony that both sides have these massive interests in alcohol and one side is in the middle of a rehab for substance abuse including alcohol, not that that has anything to do with this."

Watch the full "Good Guy/Bad Guy" episode here:

Chael Sonnen later retracted his statement but the damage may have been done as the Irishman had some choice words for him on X, with photos as receipts.