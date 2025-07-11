Conor McGregor unleashes savage response to Mike Perry's BKFC call out: "You'll dance for the owner"

Despite being two of BKFC's biggest proponents, Conor McGregor and Mike Perry have had a bitter feud for a long time. As 'Platinum' gears up to return to the bare-knuckle boxing promotion on October 11, the Irishman made sure to let him know who is in charge.

Earlier this week at the BKFC 2025 State of the Promotion Champion's Summit, 'The Notorious' made several major announcements, including Perry's return.

During the presser, 'Platinum' was quizzed whether he'd be game to take on McGregor in the bare knuckle boxing ring, a challenge he wasted no time accepting. However, it seems the UFC mega star is yet to deem Perry a worthy opponent.

Following the callout, 'The Notorious' unleashed his iconic trash talk, establishing his dominance as a minority owner:

"You're welcome back, because I welcomed you back. October 11th is your date, and you'll dance for me, you'll dance for the owner, and then we can talk... Michael Perry, the return of 'Platinum', and we've got some hell of an announcement for an opponent for you... and he is going to throw down with you, in front of me for my viewing pleasure, and then I'll decide if you're worthy."

Check out Conor McGregor's fiery response to Mike Perry's callout below:

Perry hasn't fought in the BKFC since April 2024, seemingly a repercussion for his boxing clash against Jake Paul last July and kicking off his venture, Dirty Boxing. In his return, the ex-UFC fighter will take on reigning middleweight champion Dave Mundell.

Check out Conor McGregor facing off Mike Perry and Dave Mundell below:

When Conor McGregor "fired" Mike Perry from BKFC

Conor McGregor once seemingly fired Mike Perry from the BKFC following his TKO loss to Jake Paul in boxing. While it was largely seen as a gimmick from the co-owner, many believe it to be the reason for 'Platinum's' long hiatus from the sport.

As the 33-year-old suffered a sixth-round TKO loss to Paul, 'The Notorious' took to X, taunting him, writing:

"Hey, Mike, you're released and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You’re fired. @bareknucklefc."

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

During an episode of the Overdogs podcast following the incident, Perry voiced concerns over his bare-knuckle boxing career, blaming McGregor:

"I'm just like fine, sure, like offer me somebody, tell me what's going on, tell me something. I guess Conor really did fire me, what the f*ck, where's my fight at?"

Check out Mike Perry's comments below (15:30):

