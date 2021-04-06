Conor McGregor vows to replicate dedicated training regime of first UFC fight for Dustin Poirier trilogy bout

Conor McGregor has vowed to replicate the dedicated training regime of his first UFC fight for the upcoming trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier.
Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has tweeted about the disciplined training regime he followed in preparation for his UFC debut. McGregor suggested that he’d replicate this regime for his all-important trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.
April 5, 2021, marks the eight-year anniversary of Conor McGregor participating in his first UFC weigh-in. On April 5, 2013, McGregor weighed in for his UFC debut matchup.
On April 6, 2013, the Irish superstar went on to make his debut at UFC on Fuel TV: Mousasi vs. Latifi. The UFC debut matchup witnessed McGregor defeat Marcus Brimage via first-round TKO.
Conor McGregor recalled his UFC debut on Twitter and also referenced the fact that he eventually faced Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 (September 2014). McGregor defeated Poirier via first-round TKO, earning the 12th first-round KO/TKO win of his MMA career at the time.
Furthermore, Conor McGregor revealed that he prepared for his UFC debut by completely devoting himself to training. McGregor added that he wouldn’t take any days off unless he absolutely had to rest.
Conor McGregor aims to adjust and destroy Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight
While Conor McGregor won their first fight via first-round TKO, it was Dustin Poirier who won the rematch via second-round TKO at UFC 257 (January 2021). Poirier’s leg kicks, particularly his calf kicks, are believed to have played a pivotal role in turning the tide in favor of Poirier.
Conor McGregor appeared to be winning the rematch until the leg kicks, which McGregor initially brushed off and refused to check correctly, started adding up. McGregor’s mobility was subsequently compromised. Poirier proceeded to knock out a stationary McGregor and emerge victorious.
That said, Conor McGregor has vowed to adjust and destroy Dustin Poirier in their upcoming fight. The McGregor vs. Poirier trilogy matchup is scheduled to take place at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021.