Conor McGregor vows to replicate dedicated training regime of first UFC fight for Dustin Poirier trilogy bout

Conor McGregor has vowed to replicate the dedicated training regime of his first UFC fight for the upcoming trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier.

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has tweeted about the disciplined training regime he followed in preparation for his UFC debut. McGregor suggested that he’d replicate this regime for his all-important trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

#OnThisDay in 2013: @TheNotoriousMMA stepped on the UFC scales for the first time ahead of his debut!



📺 Watch more on @UFCFightPass now! pic.twitter.com/BEnbJroic3 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 5, 2021

Today in 2013 I weighed in for my UFC debut. What a journey! It would become my 12th KO in MMA competition. Dustin Poirier would then become my 12th first round KO in MMA competition.

This next fight will be my 12th UFC main event.

Rare company!

Proper Twelve baby! All day! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2021

My ufc debut I found out 9 weeks out. I took a week to get right from not training/partying, and then 8 weeks out I moved to my sisters apt which was close to the gym. I woke up, trained, walked back to apartment, ate my meals and rested, trained again, back to apt, sleep, repeat — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2021

Double skills work. I also didn’t take rest days unless I absolutely had to. Not one. Not even a Sunday.

I will take this approach again for my comeback fight.

I didn’t become ufc champ champ with this method but I did become ufc 145 champion. Also the cage warrior champ champ. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021, marks the eight-year anniversary of Conor McGregor participating in his first UFC weigh-in. On April 5, 2013, McGregor weighed in for his UFC debut matchup.

On April 6, 2013, the Irish superstar went on to make his debut at UFC on Fuel TV: Mousasi vs. Latifi. The UFC debut matchup witnessed McGregor defeat Marcus Brimage via first-round TKO.

Conor McGregor recalled his UFC debut on Twitter and also referenced the fact that he eventually faced Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 (September 2014). McGregor defeated Poirier via first-round TKO, earning the 12th first-round KO/TKO win of his MMA career at the time.

Furthermore, Conor McGregor revealed that he prepared for his UFC debut by completely devoting himself to training. McGregor added that he wouldn’t take any days off unless he absolutely had to rest.

Conor McGregor aims to adjust and destroy Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight

McGregor vs. Poirier at UFC 178 (left) and UFC 257 (right)

While Conor McGregor won their first fight via first-round TKO, it was Dustin Poirier who won the rematch via second-round TKO at UFC 257 (January 2021). Poirier’s leg kicks, particularly his calf kicks, are believed to have played a pivotal role in turning the tide in favor of Poirier.

Conor McGregor appeared to be winning the rematch until the leg kicks, which McGregor initially brushed off and refused to check correctly, started adding up. McGregor’s mobility was subsequently compromised. Poirier proceeded to knock out a stationary McGregor and emerge victorious.

That said, Conor McGregor has vowed to adjust and destroy Dustin Poirier in their upcoming fight. The McGregor vs. Poirier trilogy matchup is scheduled to take place at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021.

The fight is booked!

July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about.

Adjust and absolutely fucking destroy! #BilliStrut pic.twitter.com/bdFlGyN3i1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2021