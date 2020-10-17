John Kavanagh: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 will be at Welterweight

Conor McGregor returned to the win column with a vicious 40-second TKO victory over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in January of this year.

Prior to his aforesaid fight, McGregor had competed against archrival Khabib Nurmagomedov in a UFC Lightweight Championship match-up back in October of 2018.

McGregor suffered a fourth-round submission loss at the hands of Nurmagomedov, with certain sections of the combat sports community subsequently claiming that McGregor's loss could likely mark the beginning of a downward spiral in The Notorious One’s career.

Nevertheless, having returned to the Octagon with an emphatic TKO win over one of the most beloved MMA fighters of all time, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, many believe that McGregor has regained a considerable amount of momentum in the MMA landscape today.

Conor McGregor has his sights set on high-profile fights in both MMA and boxing

In the aftermath of his win over Cerrone, Conor McGregor has consistently asserted that he intends to compete more frequently than he has over the past few years.

McGregor initially suggested that his next fight would take place in the sport of professional boxing, rather than it being another MMA bout inside the Octagon.

In fact, McGregor strongly emphasized that his next fight would be against none other than professional boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

However, with the Pacquiao fight negotiations seemingly reaching a stalemate, McGregor eventually turned his attention to the UFC and suggested that before fighting Pacquiao, he’d like to face fellow top-ranking UFC fighter Dustin Poirier.

McGregor bested Poirier via first-round TKO in their first meeting back in 2014. The bout was contested in the Featherweight division.

Poirier has competed in both the Featherweight and Lightweight divisions, and is presently one of the top-ranked Lightweights in the UFC. On the other hand, Conor McGregor has competed in the Featherweight, Lightweight, and Welterweight divisions.

Dustin Poirier responded to McGregor’s suggestion and noted that he’d be more than willing to face the latter in a rematch.

Additionally, UFC President Dana White has notably been working towards making the much-awaited Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch come to fruition.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier could face each other at 170 pounds, according to coach John Kavanagh

In light of the aforementioned series of developments, Dustin Poirier recently put forth a rather intriguing question to Conor McGregor. The Diamond sent out a tweet, asking which weight-class the rematch would be contested at.

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh took to his official Twitter account, so as to address Poirier’s question. Kavanagh’s tweet read as follows:

“Watching @TheNotoriousMMA do MMA rounds lately has been a real joy and education. Fluidity of movement with elite level timing and skill. Dustin has improved so much since first meeting, Conor has improved much more imo. To see them hydrated & healthy at 170 will be fascinating”

Poirier got wind of Kavanagh’s aforementioned tweet, and replied “Let’s go!!”

Kavanagh reverted to Poirier’s tweet as well, reiterating that the fight would take place in the Welterweight division, whilst lightheartedly advising Poirier to enjoy his Christmas delicacies and refrain from worrying about gaining too much weight. Fans can check out their social media conversation below.

Which weight-class would you like to see Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 take place in? Sound off in the comments.